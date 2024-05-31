               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
New Cold War Proxy Conflict Brewing In Myanmar


5/31/2024 3:16:46 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) By any measure, it would be a stretch to say that the United States is currently engaged in a New Cold War proxy war with China and Russia in Myanmar.

But as the conflict between the State Administration Council (SAC) junta and a proliferating array of ethnic and Political resistance armies escalates, the rivalry between the world's two big blocs could yet determine the outcome of Myanmar's increasingly vicious civil war.

On one side, the US is supporting the anti-coup National Unity government (NUG) and by extension its affiliated People's Defense Forces armed groups scattered across the country. On the other, China and Russia are more clearly, although not always overtly, in the junta's camp.

With its substantial and geostrategically important investments in Myanmar, China has the biggest great power interest in the war's direction and outcome.

While Beijing
is playing both sides of the war
-
selling military hardware to the
SAC
and turning a blind eye to Chinese weaponry ending up in the hands of some of the ethnic resistance armies -
it clearly doesn't want the conflict to spiral out of control to the degree it hurts or threatens its in-country interests.

The US, for its part, appears to have refrained from directly providing the various armed groups fighting the junta with weapons and has confined its support to“non-lethal” aid to the NUG, which notably maintains an office in Washington DC.

If the US sought to escalate the Myanmar war into a New Cold War proxy theater, targeting China's big-ticket interests in the country would be a logical tactic.

Significantly, the many armed groups opposed to military rule have so far refrained from targeting China's interests in the country, including the gas pipelines that run the length of the country and thus would be easy to attack or disrupt.

If the US wanted to be more overtly involved at the battlefield level, it would need to do so through Thailand, which like China has no interest in stirring instability that could spill over its borders in a bigger way.

Thailand also relies on Myanmar's natural gas and so has an incentive not to rile the generals through any hint it may be funneling arms to insurgent groups. The US has thus seemingly focused its diplomacy on pressing the Thais to turn a blind eye to the NUG and other exile forces that operate from Thai soil, including in the border town of Mae Sot.


New Cold War Proxy Conflict Brewing In Myanmar Image

Protesters hold posters in support of the National Unity Government (NUG) during a demonstration against the military coup on 'Global Myanmar Spring Revolution Day' in Taunggyi, Shan state, on May 2, 2021. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP / Stringer

To be sure, the US may still be providing more clandestine aid to the resistance than it publicly acknowledges, including potentially through elements in the Thai military known to be sympathetic with certain ethnic armies. But if so it has not been to a degree or manner that could turn the war or threaten China's position.

China's reasons for aspiring to influence, contain and even control Myanmar's conflict are obvious and many. Myanmar is the only immediate neighbor which provides China with convenient, direct access to the Indian Ocean, bypassing the contested South China Sea and congested Strait of Malacca, which the US could potentially block in a conflict scenario.

Such a connection is vital for the export of Chinese goods to the outside world as well as the importation of fossil fuel from the Middle East and minerals from Africa. That is why China has built oil and gas pipelines from the shores of the Bay of Bengal to its southern province of Yunnan and plans to construct highways and a high-speed rail along the same route.

As part of the plan, Chinese state-owned entities are developing a US$7.3 billion deep-water port at Kyaukphyu on the coast of Myanmar's Rakhine State and a US$1.3 billion special economic zone (SEZ), which includes an oil and gas terminal.

Those projects are located at the lower end of the 1,700-kilometer China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) connecting Kunming in China's Yunnan province to the Indian Ocean.

As such, Beijing will do everything in its power to protect its geostrategic interests - and it does not take lightly any attempt by what it considers outsiders to interfere with its long-term plans for Myanmar and the region.

Asia Times

