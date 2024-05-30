Sandeep Lamichhane Denied US Visa Again, Sparks Massive Protests In Nepal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nepal's star cricketer and former captain, Sandeep Lamichhane's US visa application has been rejected once more by the US Embassy in Nepal, preventing him from participating in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

In response to the news, a massive protest erupted in Nepal, with passionate fans taking to the streets of Kathmandu. They expressed their disappointment and demanded immediate action to resolve the issue.

Lamichhane, recently acquitted of rape charges by the Patan High Court, was expected by fans and experts to be a key player in Nepal's T20 squad. His exclusion due to visa issues has sparked widespread outrage among supporters who consider his presence crucial to the team's success.

Public Outcry and Official Concerns

Protestors gathered in large numbers, holding banners and chanting slogans in support of Lamichhane. They urged authorities to intervene and ensure that the talented cricketer receives the necessary visa to represent Nepal on the global stage.

Nepalese cricket officials have also expressed their concern and are reportedly in discussions with relevant authorities to address the visa denial. They emphasized the importance of Lamichhane's participation in the T20 World Cup and remain hopeful for a positive resolution.

Another Visa Rejection for Sandeep Lamichhane

The 23-year-old cricketer had been training at the TU cricket ground while awaiting a second chance at visa approval, following coordination between the Foreign Minister and the US Embassy. Despite these efforts, his visa application was rejected again, and he will now miss the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to 29.

Nepal will begin their campaign against the Netherlands in a Group D fixture on June 4. They are set to play their first two matches in the USA before heading to the Caribbean for the subsequent games.

Also Read:

Sourav Ganguly shares intriguing message amid search for India's next head coach