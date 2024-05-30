CRKT® Launches Two New Designs In Advance Of Blade Show Atlanta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CRKT Nucleus w/ MagnaCut steel and titanium/carbon fiber handle

Italian-made CRKT Fial

Designed by Princeton Wong, captivating Nucleus and FialTM knives represent the evolution of a brand that strives to deliver unique products to the marketplace.

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT), a brand synonymous with innovation, craftsmanship, and smart design for over thirty years, today launched two new knives in collaboration with renowned custom knife maker Princeton Wong. Released in time with the country's largest gathering of knife enthusiasts, the annual Blade Show in Atlanta, Georgia, the new CRKT Nucleus and FialTM knives represent the continued evolution of a brand that has always delivered unique designs to the marketplace.“Princeton Wong has been turning heads in the knife industry with his custom designs since he stormed Blade Show in 2018,” said Doug Flagg, VP of Marketing & Innovation for CRKT.“Always one to push the limits of design and fabrication techniques, Princeton and his imaginative and captivating designs are a natural fit into the CRKT family, and we are incredibly excited to kick off our collaboration with two new stunning designs.”The first products in what promises to be a long and fruitful partnership, the Nucleus and FialTM will both be available in premium and ultra-premium models. Product detail and links to images are below.Nucleus ($150 - $300)Drawing inspiration from Princeton's youth and his love of Japanese anime, specifically his favorite childhood TV show, Mobile Suit Gundam, the Nucleus is a striking example of Wong's individual approach to knife making. A folding knife like no other, the Nucleus boasts an aggressive angular design that many of the giant robots, or mecha, of the Gundam franchise display.Virtually carving the profile of a stealth fighter, the Nucleus can be deployed in three different ways thanks to both front and rear flipper tabs on the knife, as well as an oversized finger hole in the blade. IKBSTM bearings provide silky smooth action and fast deployment, while a frame lock utilizes a thick lock bar to secure the blade. A stylized pocket clip with ball“catch” provides extra retention while carrying.The Nucleus will be available with either a 12C27 or MagnaCut steel blade. The 12C27 model will feature a bead blast finish and a stainless steel handle with G10 overlay, while the ultra-premium version will be made in Italy and will feature a MagnaCut blade with stonewash finish, and titanium handle with Carbon Fiber overlay.FialTM ($150 - $275)The FialTM is an adaptation of Princeton's Fíon custom knife, the one that landed him the Best New Maker award at the 2021 Blade Show. Reborn, the FialTM carries over all the innovations and functionality of the original custom into a distinguished and refined production knife.At first glance, the FialTM looks like a standard, low-profile everyday carry knife; however, this mechanically elegant knife has a trick up its sleeve. Hidden under its bolster and tucked within its handle is a corkscrew that makes the FialTM a wine aficionado's everyday carry.The FialTM will be available in two models, one featuring a 12C27 steel blade with bead blast finish and stainless steel handle, and a second ultra-premium model with a M390 blade steel blade and titanium handle. Both will feature CRKT's vaunted IKBSTM ball bearing pivot system for smooth and fast deployment.About CRKT®CRKT® (Columbia River Knife and Tool) was founded in 1994. From day one, we put innovation and integrity first. We made a commitment to build knives and tools that would inspire and endure the test of time. We collaborate with the best designers in the world and operate on a simple principle: that the greatest thing we can give our customers is Confidence in Hand®. For more information, visit us on the web at .

