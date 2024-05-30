Moldovan President Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu has sent aletter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev onthe occasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, I extend mycongratulations to you and the citizens of Azerbaijan. I wish yourcountry continued progress, prosperity, and peace.

I deeply value the strong relations between the Republic ofMoldova and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and I reaffirm my country'scommitment to further deepening our bilateral dialogue. We willalways remember how, in times of need, you were there for us. I amconfident that, through joint efforts, Moldova and Azerbaijan willfully capitalise on the opportunities to enhance our cooperation incrucial areas such as energy, transport, agriculture, trade andinvestment, ultimately benefiting citizens of both ourcountries.

I would also like to take this opportunity to commend yourdecision to host the 29th session of the United Nations Conferenceof the Parties (COP29). I firmly believe that this event willadvance our collective efforts towards achieving the SustainableDevelopment Goals and fostering a greener future.

With my best wishes, please accept, Mr. President, theassurances of my highest consideration.

Maia Sandu

President of the Republic of Moldova"