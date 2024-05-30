Azerbaijani Army Participated EFES-2024 Exercise's Distinguished Visitors Day In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

On May 30, the leadership of the of Defense and theState Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who is on aworking visit to Türkiye, participated in Distinguished VisitorsDay held within the EFES-2024 multinational exercise in Izmir, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğanand the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye,Mr. Yaşar Güler delivered speeches during the DistinguishedVisitors Day.

After getting acquainted with the Defense Industry Exhibition,Azerbaijani representatives watched the demonstration flights ofthe "Turkish Stars" and parachute jumps.

Then the awarding ceremony was held in the EFES-2024multinational exercise, which included a total of 1567 participantsfrom 49 countries.

In the end, a solemn concert program was presented.