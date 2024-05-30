The US Pet Supplement Market At A CAGR Of 5.7% During The Forecast Period 20242032 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growth driven by increasing pet ownership, rising awareness of pet health, and advancements in supplement formulations.

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The US pet supplement is experiencing remarkable growth, with its valuation reaching US$ 895.91 million in 2023. This market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 1,475.50 million by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2024 to 2032. This promising trend underscores the expanding opportunities within the pet and wellness sector.Several key factors are driving this growth trajectory:-1. Rising Pet Ownership: The number of pet owners in the United States continues to rise, contributing significantly to the demand for pet supplements. Pets are increasingly viewed as integral members of the family, prompting owners to invest more in their health and well-being.2. Increasing Awareness of Pet Health: Pet owners are becoming more informed about the health benefits of supplements for their animals. This heightened awareness is leading to increased adoption of pet supplements aimed at improving joint health, coat condition, digestive health, and overall vitality.3. Advancements in Supplement Formulations: Continuous research and development efforts have resulted in more effective and specialized pet supplements. Innovations in formulations are making supplements more palatable and easier to administer, further driving market growth.4. Expansion of Distribution Channels: The availability of pet supplements through various channels, including online platforms, veterinary clinics, and retail stores, has made these products more accessible to a wider audience.The pet supplement market in the US is poised for sustained growth, reflecting broader trends in the pet care industry. As consumers prioritize the health and longevity of their pets, the demand for high-quality, effective supplements is expected to rise. Key market players are likely to invest further in research and development, marketing, and expanding their product portfolios to capture a larger share of this burgeoning market.For more information on the US pet supplement market and its projected growth, please contact:-Top Players in the US Pet Supplement MarketNovotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.VetriScience LaboratoriesVirbac CorporationZoetis Inc.Ark NaturalsKemin Industries, Inc.Nestlé Purina Pet Care CompanyNOW Health Group, Inc.TruRx LLCHill's Pet Nutrition Inc.WellPet LLCBlue Buffalo Pet Products Inc.iVet Professional FormulasFood Science CorporationPetAg, Inc.Garmon CorpGNC Holdings, LLCDSMNutramax Laboratories, Inc.PetHonestyZesty pawsBayer AGWoofWellRogue Pet ScienceOther Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By TypeChews & BitesPowderLiquidSprayOthersBy Product TypeGlucosamineProbioticsMultivitaminsOmega-3 Fatty AcidsOthersBy Specialty TypeJoint HealthDigestive HealthWeight ManagementSkin and Coat HealthDental CareOthersBy ApplicationDogsCatsHorsesOthersBy Sales ChannelConvenience StoresMulti-Brand StoresPet Specialty StoresOnline RetailingDownload Sample PDF Report@-

