The US Pet Supplement Market At A CAGR Of 5.7% During The Forecast Period 20242032 Astute Analytica

Growth driven by increasing pet ownership, rising awareness of pet health, and advancements in supplement formulations.
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The US pet supplement market
is experiencing remarkable growth, with its valuation reaching US$ 895.91 million in 2023. This market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 1,475.50 million by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2024 to 2032. This promising trend underscores the expanding opportunities within the pet health
and wellness sector.
Several key factors are driving this growth trajectory:-
1. Rising Pet Ownership: The number of pet owners in the United States continues to rise, contributing significantly to the demand for pet supplements. Pets are increasingly viewed as integral members of the family, prompting owners to invest more in their health and well-being.
2. Increasing Awareness of Pet Health: Pet owners are becoming more informed about the health benefits of supplements for their animals. This heightened awareness is leading to increased adoption of pet supplements aimed at improving joint health, coat condition, digestive health, and overall vitality.
3. Advancements in Supplement Formulations: Continuous research and development efforts have resulted in more effective and specialized pet supplements. Innovations in formulations are making supplements more palatable and easier to administer, further driving market growth.
4. Expansion of Distribution Channels: The availability of pet supplements through various channels, including online platforms, veterinary clinics, and retail stores, has made these products more accessible to a wider audience.
The pet supplement market in the US is poised for sustained growth, reflecting broader trends in the pet care industry. As consumers prioritize the health and longevity of their pets, the demand for high-quality, effective supplements is expected to rise. Key market players are likely to invest further in research and development, marketing, and expanding their product portfolios to capture a larger share of this burgeoning market.
Top Players in the US Pet Supplement Market
Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.
VetriScience Laboratories
Virbac Corporation
Zoetis Inc.
Ark Naturals
Kemin Industries, Inc.
Nestlé Purina Pet Care Company
NOW Health Group, Inc.
TruRx LLC
Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.
WellPet LLC
Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc.
iVet Professional Formulas
Food Science Corporation
PetAg, Inc.
Garmon Corp
GNC Holdings, LLC
DSM
Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.
PetHonesty
Zesty paws
Bayer AG
WoofWell
Rogue Pet Science
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Type
Chews & Bites
Powder
Liquid
Spray
Others
By Product Type
Glucosamine
Probiotics
Multivitamins
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Others
By Specialty Type
Joint Health
Digestive Health
Weight Management
Skin and Coat Health
Dental Care
Others
By Application
Dogs
Cats
Horses
Others
By Sales Channel
Convenience Stores
Multi-Brand Stores
Pet Specialty Stores
Online Retailing
