Happy Hour For Hope To Benefit West Michigan Families Facing Cancer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join New Day Foundation at Happy Hour for Hope on Thurs., June 6.

“New Day was a lifesaver for me,” said Shy.“You guys touched my heart and made sure we made it through this journey."

New Day Foundation Co-Founders Gina Kell Spehn and Michael Spehn

Cancer community supports New Day Foundation for Families at upcoming West Michigan Happy Hour.

- Gina Kell Spehn, president and co-founder of New Day FoundationROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enjoy live music, hearty appetizers and open bar while mingling with other supporters of the cancer community at the inaugural Grand Rapids Happy Hour for Hope, Thursday, June 6, from 5:30–7:30 pm, at CityFlatsHotel, 83 Monroe Center St. NW. The event will benefit New Day Foundation for Families , a cancer support organization that provides financial assistance and emotional support to West Michigan families impacted by a cancer diagnosis.Featured guest speaker Kristie Hollingsworth, COO of Developing Dreams, will share her experience as a cancer survivor, and local singer/songwriter Ryan Lynch will perform live songs from his debut album“Stages,” and other classic rock, pop and folk tunes. Be among the first to participate in an innovative ArtPrize exhibit designed to support New Day Foundation.Happy Hour for Hope tickets are $85 each and may be purchased online or at the door, based on availability. Each ticket also includes one facial image upload to the ArtPrize + New Day Digital Animation 2024 ArtPrize exhibit."Cancer care should be much more than diagnosis and treatment," said Gina Kell Spehn, president and co-founder of New Day Foundation. "While these must remain the top priorities for doctors and patients, there is so much more that must be considered-wrap-around social support services have a huge impact on cancer treatment outcomes."Organizations like New Day step in and provide immediate financial assistance and emotional support to cancer patients, caregivers and family members. Statistics show that if a cancer patient is worried about finances, their risk of dying is roughly double. Additionally, 88% of New Day families surveyed said that working with us helped them maintain medical compliance during treatment, rather than dropping out of treatment plans due to the high cost."New Day's growing presence in West Michigan has resulted in a more than $750,000 investment in programs that directly impact the lives of cancer patients, caregivers, spouses and children in the region. New Day continues to strengthen its hospital partnerships and further engage with residents and corporations to create awareness and generate revenue.Happy Hour for Hope is sponsored by Edward Jones Investments, MSU College of Human Medicine, Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Care Network of Michigan, Developing Dreams, BAMF Health, Strategic Services Group, Know Honesty and West Michigan Woman.ABOUT NEW DAY FOUNDATION FOR FAMILIESNew Day Foundation for Families is a cancer support organization that provides financial and emotional resources to Michigan families facing cancer. New Day pays critical living expenses (direct to creditors) and offers professional counseling and grocery support to help patients maintain medical compliance and improve quality of life. The Rochester Hills, Mich. organization has served more than 10,000 people since its inception in 2007. It is recognized as a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level Guidestar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.

Heather Blasko

New Day Foundation For Families Fighting Cancer

+1 2483107405

email us here

Our Mission: New Day Foundation for Families Fighting Cancer