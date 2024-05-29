Dulwich College International Expands To Bangkok In Partnership With Leading Thai Developer

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2024 - Leading education group Education in Motion (EiM) marks a significant milestone as it proudly announces its partnership with Sakol Sathapat, a prominent Thailand-based developer, to establish a Dulwich College International School in Bangkok. This groundbreaking collaboration, brokered under the auspices of integrated real estate investor Sakol Sathapat, reflects a shared commitment to fostering educational excellence and enriching communities through visionary initiatives.









From left to right: Ms. Panpatchara Wattanavekin, Sakol Sathapat Director; Ms. Piriya Thepkanjana, Sakol Sathapat Chief Executive Officer; Mrs. Chansamorn Wattanavekin, Sakol Sathapat Chairwoman; Mr. Fraser White, Education in Motion Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Ms. Karen Yung, Education in Motion Co-Founder and Chief Collaboration Officer at the signing ceremony on 9 May 2024.

The signing ceremony, held on May 9, 2024, solidified the agreement between the two parties who both hold education in the highest regard. By bringing together the legacy of Dulwich College International founded by Mr. Fraser White and Ms. Karen Yung for their children, with the development expertise of Sakol Sathapat led by Mrs. Chansamorn Wattanavekin, this partnership embodies a dedication to providing unparalleled educational opportunities while nurturing sustainable growth within the region.









Representatives from Mrs. Chansamorn Wattanavekin's family and EiM commemorate the signing of Dulwich College Bangkok in Bangna District. Present are Mr. Kanakorn Wattanavekin, Mr. Phongthep Thepkanjana, Ms. Panpatchara Wattanavekin, Ms. Piriya Thepkanjana, Mr. Supol Wattanavekin, Mrs. Chansamorn Wattanavekin, Ms. Karen Yung, Mr. Fraser White, Mrs. Panida Thepkanjana, Mrs. Vansamorn Wannamethee, Mr. Tira Wannamethee, Mr. Supatchara Wattanavekin.

Dulwich College Bangkok, slated to open its doors in August 2026, will proudly join the network of Dulwich College International schools spanning Singapore, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, and Suzhou, all under the stewardship of EiM. This expansion signifies a steadfast commitment to upholding academic excellence and fostering holistic development among students globally, values that come from the founding school in London, Dulwich College.



Guided by EiM's ethos of sustainability in education, Dulwich College Bangkok aims to set a new benchmark as Thailand's first international school to achieve LEED Gold certification for green building design and WELL Gold certification for promoting health and well-being. This commitment to environmental stewardship underscores the school's dedication to shaping conscientious global citizens and future leaders.



At Dulwich College Bangkok, academic excellence will not just be a goal but a tradition. With a rigorous UK national curriculum tailored to accommodate students from Nursery through to Year 13, academic achievement is supplemented by a rich tapestry of extracurricular activities and state-of-the-art educational resources. Moreover, the school's ethos of holistic development ensures that students emerge as well-rounded individuals prepared to navigate an ever-evolving global landscape.



The first phase of development will accommodate up to 1,000 students, providing a nurturing environment for Early Years and Junior School students aged 3 to 11. Subsequent phases will expand offerings, paving the way for post-secondary success to the leading global higher education institutions. Facilities in Phase 1 will include Early Years and Junior School buildings, swimming pools, indoor gymnasium, full-sized sports fields and libraries. Plans for Phase 2 include the Senior School, performing arts centre, and further innovative learning spaces increasing capacity to 1,800 students. A future Phase 3 will bring additional academic and sports facilities.



Mr. Fraser White, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of EiM, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The establishment of Dulwich College Bangkok is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence in education. We eagerly anticipate welcoming students into our family of premier education brands and shaping the leaders of tomorrow."



Mrs. Chansamorn Wattanavekin, Group Chairwoman of Sakol Sathapat, shared her sentiments, saying, "Bringing the finest in international education to Thailand aligns with our family's enduring dedication to enriching lives through education. We envision Dulwich College Bangkok as a beacon of opportunity and a key part of our plans to foster a vibrant community in eastern Bangkok."



Ms. Piriya Thepkanjana, Chief Executive Officer of Sakol Sathapat, emphasized the broader impact of the project, stating, "Our collaboration not only elevates educational standards but also contributes to the comprehensive development of the Bangna district, opening new horizons for its residents and laying the foundations for the success of future generations."



As Dulwich College Bangkok prepares to open its doors in 2026, the stage is set for a transformative journey, where academic excellence, sustainability, and community enrichment converge to shape a brighter future for generations to come.









