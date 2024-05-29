Al Sadd's Meshaal Barsham Undergoes Successful Surgery In London

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd SC announced that goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham underwent a successful surgery in London.
The Club said in a statement on Wednesday that Barsham's surgery in London was successful following an injury he sustained in the pelvis.
During the coming period, he will undergo treatment and rehabilitation in coordination between the Qatari team's doctor and the first team's medical staff, the statement added.
