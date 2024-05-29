Local Bakery Debuts Sweet Treats At Okotoks Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fresh Lemon Angel Food Cake

Ready to Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ooey Gooey Fudgey Brownies

Local Okotoks bakery announces its debut at two local markets in Okotoks, making their popular baked goods more accessible to the local community

- Jocelyn Healy, owner of Seriously Sweet, AB, CANADA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seriously Sweet, a local Okotoks bakery known for its delectable online desserts, is thrilled to announce its debut at two local markets in Okotoks. Starting this summer, the bakery will be selling its delicious treats at the Okotoks Farmers Market and the Local Love market. This exciting news means that Seriously Sweet's popular baked goods will now be more accessible to the local community, offering a delightful addition to the market scene.The Okotoks Farmers Market, located just north of Okotoks on Highway 2A, is a favorite spot for fresh produce, handmade goods, and local vendors. Seriously Sweet will join the market every Friday from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM, starting on June 14th. Customers can look forward to a variety of baked goods, including cookies, cakes, and other special treats, all crafted with high-quality ingredients and a touch of love.In addition to the Okotoks Farmers Market, Seriously Sweet will also set up shop at three Local Love markets, held in downtown Okotoks starting on June 22nd, from 9 AM to 4 PM. This market focuses on supporting and promoting local businesses, making it an ideal fit for Seriously Sweet. The market themes include Spring Into Summer, Taste of Okotoks, and Summer Round Up. Shoppers can indulge in their favorite treats while supporting the local community."We are thrilled to be a part of these two amazing markets in Okotoks," says Jocelyn Healy, owner of Seriously Sweet. "We have always been passionate about creating delicious and beautiful desserts, and we can't wait to share them with the community. We are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of these markets and look forward to meeting new customers."Seriously Sweet is committed to providing customers with the highest quality baked goods, made with fresh and locally sourced ingredients. With their debut at the Okotoks Farmers Market and Local Love markets, the bakery aims to spread joy and sweetness to the local community. Customers can also visit their website at for more information and to place online delivery orders for special occasions.Contact Information:Jocelyn Healy, OwnerSeriously Sweet Inc.403-968-9461Email: ...Website:Okotoks Farmers Market:Local Love Market:###

Jocelyn Healy

Seriously Sweet Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram