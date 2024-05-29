Warsaw Will Not Prohibit Kyiv From Using Polish Weapons Against Targets In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Warsaw does not impose any restrictions on Kyiv regarding the use of Polish weapons in the war with Russia.

Deputy Minister of National Defence of Poland Cezary Tomczyk said this on ZET radio , answering the question whether Polish weapons could be used against targets in Russia, Ukrinform reports.

According to the Polish official, Ukraine "has the right to defend itself as it sees fit".

He stressed that Western countries should lift restrictions on the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine.

"Poland does not impose restrictions on the use of Polish weapons by Ukrainians," Tomczyk said.

The deputy head of the Polish Defence Ministry said that Poland has already handed over 44 packages of military aid to Ukraine and is preparing the 45th package.

"The total value of the aid is PLN 15-20 billion (USD 3.8-5 billion)," Tomczyk said.

He added that due to the transfer of a significant amount of weapons to Ukraine, Poland has to replenish its stocks of military equipment and weapons. As a result, the budget of the Ministry of Defence of Poland is the highest among all NATO countries and amounts to 4% of the country's GDP.

As reported, the Polish government has decided to increase the number of military, border guards and police on the border with Belarus.

