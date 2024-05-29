(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jones Bel Air Subaru Donates $55,000 to Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation. Pictured, left to right: Mary Chance, Community Liaison, Jones Junction; Debra McCollum, Chief Financial Officer, Jones Junction; Jheury Moran, Director of Sales, Jones Junction;

Jones Subaru has given $400k to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation and the Upper Chesapeake Kaufman Cancer Center through the Subaru“Share the Love” event.

- Bryan Kilby, President of Jones JunctionBEL AIR, MARYLAND, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, May 17th, 2024, representatives from Jones Bel Air Subaru (part of Jones Junction Dealerships in Bel Air), Subaru of America, Inc., and Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation assembled in the Dresher Family Healing Garden at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland, to commemorate a $55,000 donation made by Jones Subaru through the Subaru“Share the Love” initiative to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Kaufman Cancer Center .Over the years, Jones Bel Air Subaru has given close to $400,000 to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation and the Upper Chesapeake Kaufman Cancer Center as part of the Subaru“Share the Love” event. A portion of each Jones Subaru sale and service from the end of November, 2023, to the beginning of January, 2024, was dedicated to this initiative.Danny Jones, owner of Jones Junction, stated,“We are honored to support our local home-town charity, the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, and the Kaufman Cancer Center.”Ken Ferrara, Senior Vice President, Upper Chesapeake Health Philanthropy, stated,“As part of the Kaufman Cancer Center, Cancer LifeNet is a supportive care program that is provided free-of-charge to all residents of our community, regardless of where they receive their cancer treatment. It helps individuals and families cope with the physical, financial, psychological, and emotional aspects of cancer treatment. This donation will directly help Cancer LifeNet provide these critically important services!”Responding to Ferrara, Bryan Kilby, President of Jones Junction, stated“We are very thankful to be able to support such a great organization, that works so diligently everyday for those in need in our community."The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation supports the mission of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) through developing relationships with individuals and organizations who wish to participate in expanding and improving healthcare services provided in Harford County. Through the work of foundation, the community supports its hospital through philanthropic gifts, planned giving, participation in fundraising events, and volunteerism.For more information about Jones Bel Air Subaru, visit . For more information about the Kaufman Cancer Center at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, visit . For more information on the Subaru“Share the Love” program, visit .

