Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market To Surpass USD 68.51 Billion By 2031, Driven By Increasing Average Age Of Vehicles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

"Explore trends and growth in the Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market: Essential for emissions control in the automotive industry."

TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the SNS Insider report, the global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Size was valued at USD 37.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 68.51 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2024-2031).Stringent Emission Regulations Fueling Market Growth"Stringent emission regulations, particularly in North America and Europe, are propelling the adoption of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems in diesel vehicles," stated a lead analyst at SNS Insider. "These systems rely on DEF to reduce harmful nitrogen oxide emissions, driving the market's expansion. Additionally, the burgeoning construction industry and growing demand for diesel-powered equipment in various sectors contribute to the rising DEF consumption."Growing Demand Across SectorsThe DEF aftermarket is experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as the increasing average age of vehicles, improving infrastructure, and rising concerns about vehicle maintenance. The construction industry, with its expanding demand for diesel-powered equipment, also plays a crucial role in driving DEF consumption. Furthermore, the implementation of stricter emission standards, such as Euro VI in Europe, necessitates the use of SCR technology and, consequently, DEF.Get a Report Sample of Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market @Some of the Key Players Included are:. Old World Industries, LLC. Yara International ASA. Blue Sky Diesel Exhaust Fluid.. Cummins Filtration. KOST USA, Inc.. STOCKMEIER Group. The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan. Certified DEF. CF Industries Holdings, Inc.. Dyno Nobel. other playersMarket AnalysisThe DEF market presents numerous growth opportunities, particularly in developing economies with burgeoning construction sectors and increasing vehicle fleets. The rising demand for off-highway equipment equipped with SCR systems further fuels DEF consumption. However, the market faces challenges such as the fluctuating cost of diesel fuel and potential supply chain disruptions. Nevertheless, ongoing research and development in DEF formulations and delivery systems hold promise for enhanced efficiency and broader applications.Recent Developments. January 2022: TotalEnergiesexpands its presence in Mozambique by acquiring BP's retail network, wholesale fuel business, and logistics assets. This move is expected to bolster TotalEnergies' DEF product sales in the region.. August 2021: BASF and SINOPECannounce the expansion of their Verbund site in Nanjing, China, including the capacity expansion of several downstream chemical plants. This strategic move will enhance SINOPEC's distribution of DEF products in the Chinese market.Make Enquiry About Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Report@Segment AnalysisBy Vehicle Type, the heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) segment is projected to dominate the DEF market due to the growing demand for HCVs in emerging economies, driven by increased business activities. Stringent emission regulations in countries like India and China further bolster the demand for DEF in this segment.By Component, the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) segment holds the largest share in the DEF market, attributed to its simple design and improved combustion efficiency, which delivers more power while consuming less fuel.By Vehicle Type. Passenger Cars. LCVs. HCVsBy Component. SCR Catalysts. DEF Tanks. DEF Injectors. DEF Supply Modules. DEF Sensors. NOx SensorsBy Application. Agricultural Tractors. Construction EquipmentBy Supply Mode. Cans & Bottles. IBCs. Bulk. Pumps. End Use Market. OE. AftermarketImpact of the Russia-Ukraine WarThe ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, leading to higher prices for raw materials used in DEF production. This, in turn, has increased DEF prices and impacted its availability in certain regions. Furthermore, the war has caused a surge in fuel prices, leading to reduced vehicle usage and, consequently, lower DEF consumption. The conflict's long-term effects on the DEF market remain uncertain, but continuous monitoring and adaptation to changing circumstances are crucial for market players.Impact of Economic SlowdownAn economic slowdown can negatively impact the DEF market by reducing consumer spending and industrial activity. This leads to lower demand for new vehicles and equipment, subsequently decreasing DEF consumption. However, the essential nature of DEF for emission compliance ensures a certain level of demand even during economic downturns. Additionally, government incentives for cleaner vehicles can partially offset the negative effects of an economic slowdown on the DEF market. For example, during the previous financial crisis, the U.S. government implemented the "Cash for Clunkers" program, which incentivized the purchase of fuel-efficient vehicles and indirectly supported DEF demand.Regional AnalysisNorth America, with its stringent emission regulations and high demand for diesel-powered vehicles, remains the largest market for DEF. The region's robust infrastructure and focus on air quality further drive DEF consumption. The market in Mexico is also expanding due to improving economic conditions and growing demand for diesel-powered vehicles and equipment.Key Takeaways. Stringent emission regulations are the primary driver for the DEF market's growth.. The construction industry and increasing demand for diesel-powered equipment contribute significantly to DEF consumption.. The diesel exhaust fluid market is experiencing robust growth, driven by stringent emission regulations and a growing diesel vehicle fleet.. The aftermarket segment is witnessing significant growth due to factors like the increasing average age of vehicles and growing awareness about vehicle maintenance.. Recent developments, such as TotalEnergies' expansion in Mozambique and BASF-SINOPEC's site expansion in China, are expected to further boost the market.. The Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdown pose challenges to the market, but ongoing research and development offer promising solutions for enhanced efficiency and broader applications.Buy the Latest Version of Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Report 2024-2031 @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Contact Us:Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram