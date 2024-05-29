For '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' Actor Rajveer Singh, Supernatural Shows Are Purely For Entertainment

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) The lead actor of the upcoming thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', Rajveer Singh, feels that supernatural shows have become a key form of entertainment now.

"I believe that the supernatural elements we see in movies and TV shows are purely for entertainment. Acting, for me, is an art, and my job is to bring the storyline to life," Rajveer said.

"These supernatural themes can often have a heavy influence on people and lead to uncertain misconceptions, but our intention is to provide thrilling and enjoyable content to the audience, and not promote any false beliefs," he added.

He actor also said that the show '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' has a unique storyline designed to captivate the viewers with each episode while also offering some valuable lessons.

"We've paid attention to every detail -- from the sets to the performances. I'm incredibly excited to embark on this journey and share it with the audience. I believe the viewers will find it thoroughly entertaining and won't be disappointed," he said.

The show, which also stars Shambhavi Singh, Aayushi Bhave, and Krip Suri, will air on Star Bharat in June.