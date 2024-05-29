Biden seeking ‘meme manager’

(MENAFN) In a bid to bolster his image and outreach efforts, Joe Biden's presidential campaign has announced plans to hire a dedicated individual to leverage the influence of memes. The job listing, titled 'Partner Manager, Content and Meme Pages,' surfaced on LinkedIn and the Biden campaign's website earlier this month, but has recently garnered attention in the media.



Offering a competitive salary ranging from USD65,000 to USD85,000 per year, the full-time position is based in Wilmington, Delaware. The selected candidate will be tasked with spearheading day-to-day operations to engage with top internet content, aiming to bring political messaging to voters in online spaces where they frequent.



Applicants for the role are expected to have two to four years of experience in the video, media, or entertainment sector, coupled with a profound understanding of the digital media landscape. The ideal candidate should possess a keen eye for identifying internet trends and demonstrate exceptional creativity in meme creation and dissemination.



Biden's campaign has already embraced the power of memes, as evidenced by the emergence of the "Dark Brandon" character, a fictional alter ego of the 81-year-old president portrayed in a sinister light. This meme originated from the political slogan "Let's Go Brandon," which gained traction as a euphemism for expressing discontent with Biden. The phrase surged in popularity following an incident in 2021 when an NBC reporter misinterpreted an offensive chant directed at Biden during a motorsports event.



By actively seeking a meme manager, Biden's campaign underscores its recognition of memes as a potent tool for shaping public perception and engaging with voters in the digital sphere. This strategic approach aligns with broader trends in political communication, where online platforms and meme culture play an increasingly significant role in shaping political discourse and mobilizing support.

MENAFN29052024000045015687ID1108270900