Officials: Amir Attending, Sponsoring Al-Zour Refinery Inauguration Marks Historic Event

KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) -- Oil sector officials hailed the attendance and patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Al-Zour Refinery inauguration as a historic event for the sector.

In separate statements to KUNA on Wednesday, on ceremony sidelines, the officials called the refinery one of country's most notable strategic projects as it is a cornerstone to new Kuwait 2035 development plan, ensuring safe and stable supply of ecofriendly oil derivatives.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) official Bader Al-Attar said that this ushers in a new era boosting Kuwait's pioneering post in global oil markets due to its production of eco-friendly products.

Al-Zour refinery has supplied the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy with some 23 million barrels of low Sulphur oil until last March, mentioned Al-Attar.

As for KPC's Sheikh Khaled Al-Sabah, he affirmed that Al-Zour refinery is keeping pace with accelerating international developments, and called for developing and sharpening skillsets of national cadres.

Al-Sabah also mentioned that some 30 countries have been supplied with Al-Zour refinery products.

Petrochemical Industries Company Executive Chief Nadia Al-Hajji highlighted the refinery's special capabilities including recycling and reusing sewage water, controlling emissions, as well as using smoke free torches.

Kuwait Petroleum International executive chief Shafi Al-Ajmy called this inauguration an extension of oil sector achievements, said that this takes refining capacity if counting refineries located outside of country, to two million barrels daily. (end)

