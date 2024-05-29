Insulated Shipping Boxes Market Is Projected To Surpass US$9.442 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 5.64%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The insulated shipping boxes market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% from US$6.432 billion in 2022 to US$9.442 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the insulated shipping boxes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$9.442 billion by 2029.The key growth drivers to propel the insulated shipping boxes market during the forecasted period are:.The growing e-commerce market contributes significantly to boosting the demand for insulated shipping boxes for packaging items to deliver. E-commerce makes it easy and convenient for customers to buy products and get them delivered to their doorstep without any hassle.These insulated packaging boxes help the temperature-sensitive product to stop from getting spoiled during long-range deliveries which is why they are widely adopted in e-commerce and this grows the insulated shipping boxes market over the forecast period. For instance, in India, the e-commerce companies raised around $15.4 billion in funding. This will boost the e-commerce market and the insulated shipping boxes market significantly..Another factor that boosts the sales of insulated shipping boxes in the market is the growing industries that sell temperature-sensitive products and need careful packaging during the transfer or long-range deliveries like food & beverage or pharmaceutical industries. These packaging provide thermal insulation to temperature-sensitive goods that limit the flow of heat between the inside and outside of the packaging.Access sample report or view details:The insulated shipping boxes market, by material type, is divided into three types- plastic, wood, and glass. Each type of material for insulated shipping boxes has a unique use case for the end-user according to their needs. For instance, plastic material is widely used by many temperature-sensitive product manufacturers like pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries to package their products to keep them safe from harsh environmental conditions.The insulated shipping boxes market, by product type, is divided into two types- boxes & containers and pouches & bags. The wide variety of product types cater to different needs of end-users. For instance, the boxes & containers are used for solid and large products that need to be packaged, and the pouches are used for semi-solid or liquid products that need to be packaged. Hence, the different product types for each end-user according to their needs are anticipated to fuel the insulated shipping boxes market growth over the forecast period.The insulated shipping boxes market, by end-user, is divided into three types- food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal & beauty. These different end-users have their unique needs according to which they use these insulated shipping boxes. For instance, in the food & beverage industry food items are temperature sensitive and need to be maintained at a certain temperature and this insulated shipping packaging helps in keeping the temperature stable inside the packaging to avoid any spoiling of food items inside during the shipment process. Therefore, the different end-users for these insulated shipping boxes are expected to fuel growth in the market.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the insulated shipping boxes market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing number of food chains that are upcoming and selling food through the e-commerce shipment process. These insulated shipping boxes help prevent the items inside the packaging from being spoiled due to harsh environmental conditions. Also, the growing e-commerce market in the region with the presence of major e-commerce players like Walmart and Amazon are the factors that are contributing to boosting the insulated shipping boxes market in the North American region.The research includes several key players from the insulated shipping boxes market, such as TCP Reliable (Cryopak), Drew Foam of Georgia, DS Smith, MARKO FOAM PRODUCTS, Sonoco ThermoSafe, The Wool Packaging Company Limited, Thermal Packaging Solutions Ltd., Insulated Products Corporation., Cold Chain Technologies (Exeltainer), and Topa Thermal.The market analytics report segments the insulated shipping boxes market using the following criteria:.By Material TypeoPlasticoWoodoGlassoOthers.By Product TypeoBoxes and ContainersoPouches and BagsoOthers.By End-UseroFood and BeveragesoPharmaceuticaloPersonal and BeautyoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.TCP Reliable (Cryopak).Drew Foam of Georgia.DS Smith.MARKO FOAM PRODUCTS.Sonoco ThermoSafe.The Wool Packaging Company Limited.Thermal Packaging Solutions Ltd..Insulated Products Corporation..Cold Chain Technologies (Exeltainer).Topa ThermalExplore More Reports:.Boxboard Packaging Market:.Micro-Packaging Market:.Cornstarch Packaging Market:

