Vietnam's Great Untapped Rare Earth Bounty

Vietnam's immense quantities of gallium, embedded in its estimated 5.4 billion tons of bauxite ore deposits and with higher concentration levels than China's reserves, would on the surface appear to have the potential to break Beijing's hold.

But, Vinacomin, a Vietnamese industrial conglomerate dealing mainly in coal and mineral mining, admitted in a Channel News Asia program that most rare earth facilities in the country lack the technology to extract gallium from bauxite.



Although Vietnam has been researching rare earths since the 1970s, the sector and its educational pipelines remain largely focused on theoretical and laboratory work and deemphasize practical experience, Mining Vietnam, an industry trade fair, noted .

Whether foreign investors can bridge the knowledge gap and break industry bottlenecks is yet to be seen. But there is clearly top-level US interest in helping Vietnam develop its rare earth industry as a decoupling hedge to its current overdependence on China.

During President Joe Biden's trip to Hanoi in 2023, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding

to“strengthen technical cooperation to support Vietnam's efforts to quantify its REE (rare earth element) resources and economic potential” and“attract quality investment for integrated REE sector development.”

But it's not clear to academic Lange and others that the US possesses the“quality” rare earth refining capabilities for export to Vietnam and that can keep a competitive pace with China's economies of scale.

“We all have the textbook. It's not like there is some science that is only known by the Chinese. It's just that no one in the Western world has really been doing this (processing rare earths), whereas China has been doing it for a long time,” Lange said.



Currently, only eight companies in the US are capable of manufacturing intermediate rare earth products, S&P Global reported .

That comparative lack of capacity – and possibly know-how – means scaling up Vietnam's industry with US investment would take considerable time.

To upgrade Vietnam into a rare earth depot that is not reliant on China for downstream separation and processing will require further development of the US's own pilot separation facilities before such a partnership can be fully realized, Lange contended.

Although the US lead s a joint coalition with South Korea on rare earth extractive research in Vietnam, there has yet to be any direct investment in the sector from any US firms.



The trade office at the US embassy in Hanoi did not respond to a request for comment regarding the degree of involvement of US firms in developing Vietnam's rare earth industry.

The few rare earths refining foreign firms, including from Australia, Japan and South Korea, that have sought to produce in Vietnam, some of which were in talks with global EV makers to secure set-price contracts, abandoned their projects after China ramped up supplies, causing prices to plummet.



Vietnam's downstream processing capabilities are thus still miniscule.

“There is only one domestic processor that I know of, Vietnam Rare Earth JSC (VTRE),” said Zachary Abuza, an associate professor of politics and international relations at Simmons College who specializes in Southeast Asian politics and security.“But, that firm has limited endogenous technology, high costs and is mired in an ongoing corruption scandal.”



VTRE can currently only process 5,000 tonnes of rare earth oxides (REO) a year. The company had plans to treble that output, VTRE chairman, Luu Anh Tuan, claimed last year – though those plans are now uncertain amid the corruption allegations.

Luu Anh Tuan stands charged with corruption. Image: Facebook

VTRE also planned for a pilot project to build a metalization factory – a downstream step following raw ore processing – with South Korean firm Setopia, which notably has no prior experience in the sector.

Tuan is accused of forging value-added tax receipts in trading rare earths with Thai Duong Group, which operates a rare earth mine in the northern province of Yen Bai, the Ministry of Public Security disclosed .

The month before the charges were leveled, VTRE had partnered with Australian mining companies Australian Strategic Materials (ASM) and Blackstone Minerals LTD to bid on Vietnam's largest rare earth mine, Dong Pao, in Lai Chau Province.

Neither of the Australian companies has been implicated in the scandal.



Doan Van Huan, Thai Duong Group's chairman, was also arrested on charges of making US$25.80 million from illegal sales of ores extracted from the Yen Bai mine.

The official government statement failed to specify the exact reasons behind the illegal nature of the sales.

However, according to an individual familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters , the raw ores were sent to China as the costs of refining them domestically were deemed unprofitable. Under current Vietnamese regulations, the export of raw ores is highly restricted to promote greater domestic refining.

