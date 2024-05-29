SAMCO Securities Enhances Trading Experience with TradingView Charts Integration

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, May 28, 2024: SAMCO Securities, a leading investment-tech company, continues to elevate the trading experience with the integration of TradingView charts on their platform. With this seamless amalgamation, including access to key features of TradingView, SAMCO empowers traders to analyse, strategize, and execute trades within a unified chart interface, streamlining workflows and enhancing efficiency.



The disruptive feature will now enable traders to benefits such as:

1. Trade directly on charts: Immerse yourself in technical analysis and execute trades instantly, right from your chart view, eliminating the need to navigate away from the action.

2. Immersive end-to-end trading experience: Analyze option chains, view watchlists, manage open positions, add funds, and track P&L, all within the intuitive chart interface, providing an all-encompassing trading experience.

3. Access to premium TradingView features: Enjoy multiple chart layouts, over 100 indicators on charts, and 110+ drawing tools.

4. The best of both worlds: Access SAMCO's powerful native order placement screens alongside the familiar chart experience, catering to diverse trading styles.

5. Seamless integration across multi-platforms: Experience this intuitive trading ecosystem on SAMCO Trading App, SAMCO Web terminal and on tv.SAMCO.in, ensuring a consistent and user-friendly experience across all devices.

6. Trade any asset, any segment: Execute trades across all supported instruments, from stocks and options to futures and more, with unprecedented ease.



Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Group, said, “At SAMCO, we are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine and streamline the trading experience. Our direct chart integration with TradingView represents a paradigm shift, enabling traders to harness the utmost potential of their analysis and execute trades with unmatched speed and precision, directly from the charts they trust."



Yesha Shah, Head of Products, SAMCO Securities, stated, "This integration is more than just a new feature. Imagine identifying a promising trend and placing a buy order within seconds, reacting to market shifts in real-time, or fine-tuning your strategy and executing adjustments directly on your chart. This level of seamless integration empowers traders to seize opportunities like never before."



SAMCO Securities’ direct chart integration has revolutionized the trading landscape, empowering traders to unleash their full potential with unprecedented convenience and efficiency. With a burgeoning customer base and a rapidly increasing number of app users, SAMCO Securities continues to redefine the trading experience.







MENAFN29052024005232011781ID1108269716