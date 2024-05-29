Dash Technologies Is A Global Professional Services Company Focused On Helping Businesses Optimize Their Data Through Custom Software Offerings

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dash Technologies, Inc a distinguished professional services firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is proud to announce its strategic collaboration with KeborMed, a renowned connected care platform. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Dash Technologies, as it enriches our ecosystem and sets new horizons for innovation in digital health.

On 14th May, 2024, an announcement was made in Columbus, OH regarding a partnership between Dash Technologies and KeborMed. This partnership will allow Dash Technologies to take advantage of KeborMed's expertise and capabilities in connected care. This will help us provide solutions that can improve healthcare delivery and enhance patient outcomes.

Dash Technologies recognizes that innovation in digital health is critical to the future of healthcare, and we are committed to driving this innovation through partnerships with industry leaders like KeborMed. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and look forward to working together to create a better future for healthcare.

