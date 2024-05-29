Canon Boosts Productivity and Ease of Use of Arizona 2300 Series of Flatbed Printers with Addition of FLXflow Technology

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Drupa Media Conference, Düsseldorf, Germany, 28th March 2024 – Canon today announces the Arizona 2300 series with FLXflow technology, which brings new productivity features to the flatbed printer series. Building on the existing technology, the new FLXflow offers not only the original ‘Hold’ functionality, which helps to hold media on the zoneless flatbed table, but also the new optional ‘Float’ and ‘Instant Switch’ functionalities to improve media handling. Further features, such as additional quality modes, image layout controls and improved workflow integration, together with an interface that connects automation systems for continuous loading and unloading media, deliver increased workflow efficiency and productivity.



Also being launched is the latest PRISMAelevate XL release 2.1, which doubles the printing height of supported Arizona flatbed printers to 4 mm to help users create stand-out, tactile artwork for elevated print applications that enhance and expand their product offering.



Optimised usability

Catering to the mid-to-high volume market for large format graphics, the Arizona 2300 FLXflow supports a wide variety of substrates and applications. This enables customers, both in-house or commercial print service providers (PSPs), to continuously adapt to evolving consumer trends, such as the growing demand for personalised and made-to-order applications, while ensuring that customisation remains economically viable, even for samples and one-off orders.



Offering unique, patented functionality that not only enables users to hold but also to float the media, FLXflow comes with three functionalities – Hold, Float and Instant Switch – allowing users to move heavier and irregular-sized media faster and more easily around the table. The Hold functionality, a feature of the original FLOW technology, works by keeping the media in place with a patented airflow technique. Using automatic measurement and adjustment of airflow levels to firmly and accurately hold various types of media in place, the functionality results in flexible positioning with far less masking and taping, enabling operators to complete jobs more quickly.



The new Float functionality is an optional feature that pushes air from the table upwards to create a cushion, enabling the easy positioning of heavy or challenging substrates, such as glass or large Dibond and plywood sheets, and reducing the risk of media damage or waste. It also results in the smoother registration of all types of media, with a ‘floating without drifting’ functionality enabling several pieces of media to be precisely positioned at the same time. The Instant Switch feature allows the operator to easily change from Hold to Float by using the foot pedals for simple operability of the printer, making it easy to remove media from the table and reducing the risk of damage.



Elevated and textured printing for endless creativity

The latest release 2.1 of PRISMAelevate XL doubles the printing height to 4 mm to help users create stand-out, tactile artwork for elevated print applications that enhance and expand their product offering. It enables users to explore new applications, such as high-value, textured, permanent signage, product decoration, awards, décor materials and package prototyping, as well as applications for the visually impaired. Prints are durable without the need for additional finishing steps, such as lamination, coating or spray varnishing, which results in less waste and higher production efficiency.



Maximise Uptime

Arizona 2300 FLXflow users can also take advantage of the new Advanced Image Layout Controls, which allow last-minute adjustments at the printer, giving additional flexibility when positioning substrates on the table and reducing waste of expensive materials. Productivity is further enhanced by service support tools such as PRISMAservice, which provides predictive maintenance and facilitates authorised remote assistance by qualified service technicians to maximise uptime.



In-field upgradability

Customers of the current Arizona 2300 with FLOW technology can upgrade their printer to the latest version with FLXflow functionalities, including the optional Float and Instant Switch features. Upgrades also include new features like the Advanced Image Layout Controls. Or they can add PRISMA XL Suite workflow software to provide a preview function, which allows users to see what the final product will look like before it’s printed, while allowing them to make any necessary adjustments. Saving time, this makes it possible to preview complex, multi-layered, textured jobs and to provide cost estimates before printing.



Mathew Faulkner, Director, Marketing & Innovation, Wide Format Printing Group, Canon EMEA says: “At Canon we’re focused on the continuous development of our flatbed technology by working closely with the market and our customers to evolve our products, from our printer ranges to the software that supports them. With that in mind, we’ve designed our Arizona 2300 FLXflow to be versatile and deliver high-quality, applications with greater workflow efficiency and productivity, while our service support tools such as PRISMAservice, help to maintain the highest uptime for our customers for maximum productivity. And with the new functionalities of our FLXflow technology, with its added ‘Float’ capability, it’s making life much easier for operators to handle irregular or heavy substrates, opening up opportunities to produce a wider range of high-value applications.



“Combined with our latest release of PRISMAelevate XL, capable of delivering prints at 4 mm elevation, the possibilities have been opened up even further. Customers continuously surprise us with the creative applications they produce, and we can’t wait to see what they create with these new functionalities.”



Designed with the environment in mind

With reduced waste and lower energy consumption than its predecessors, the Arizona 2300 FLXflow has been designed to be more sustainable. FLXflow technology requires less masking and underlays to hold media in place, resulting in less waste. The series also consumes at least 15% less energy compared with its UV-halide predecessors, and offers power-saving features such as first-time-right printing and instant-on functionality. Its inks are GREENGUARD Gold certified, which ensures prints are safe for use in sensitive environments, such as hospitals, schools and other public places.



The Arizona 2300 with FLXflow technology is modular, offering in-field upgradability with a Roll Media Option and FLXflow technology. The modular build is in line with other recent innovations in Canon flatbed and roll-to-roll products such as the Colorado M-series and increases the longevity of the device and provides a smart and more sustainable way to invest in technology as a business grows, rather than needing to invest in a new device.



Customers can also take advantage of Canon’s remanufacturing programme, where they can trade in their well-loved, used Arizona printers when purchasing a replacement. These older systems are inspected, serviced and prepared for sale as refurbished printers, further extending the lifespan of the Arizona.

The Arizona 2300 FLXflow will be available from June 2024, and it will have its live debut at ISA, Orlando (FL), USA from 10-12th April, 2024. For its first public showing in Europe, the Arizona 2300 FLXflow will be producing live at drupa 2024 at Canon’s stand in Hall 8a, Stand B41-1 to B41-8. PRISMAelevate XL 2.1 is available from 10th April via accredited partners as well as Canon’s direct sales organisations.







