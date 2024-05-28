Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Bibhav Kumar Sent To Three-Day Police Custody

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Delhi court sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to three-days police custody in connection with AAP MP Swati Maliwal's \"assault\" case on Tuesday. Bibhav Kumar is said to be the personal assistant of Kejriwal. He was accused of assaulting Swati Maliwal when she had reached Kejriwal's residence to meet him on May 13 Magistrate Gaurav Goyal sent Kumar to police custody till May 31. A detailed order from the court is awaited, news agency PTI reported Delhi Police had sought five days' custody of Kumar. However, Kumar's counsel opposed the Delhi Police's plea for his custodial interrogation, claiming it had no evidence Monday, Kumar's bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court, which said there appeared no \"pre-meditation\" by Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be \"swiped away\".Following the rejection of the bail plea, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Bibhav Kumar will move the Delhi High Court against city court's decision.

During the hearing on Monday, Swati Maliwal, who was presented during the hearing, opposed the bail plea saying she was receiving threats. She broke down in tears during the hearing, PTI reported. Delhi police also opposed the bail application, saying that it was not filed in an appropriate court, the counsel, who appeared on behalf of the accused, argued, \"Can anyone enter in this manner, this is the official residence of CM. There was a trespass and a report was also filed...She had no appointment for a meeting, and there was no message of her arrival.\"Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days on the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest. Last Friday, he was sent to four days' judicial custody FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including for criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

