Heat Stroke Claims 3 More Lives In Jaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 28 (IANS) Three persons lost their lives in Jaipur due to heat stroke on Tuesday, the health department said, adding that the total number of heat stroke cases climbed to 3965 on Monday.

Those who died were from Agra and Delhi, health officials said.

Meanwhile, two newborn babies admitted to the Government Community Health Centre in Jhalawar district died on Tuesday.

The parents alleged negligence of the hospital management for the deaths, saying that there were no coolers or doctors in the ward.

Block Medical Officer Raees Khan reached the hospital and issued instructions to install four coolers in the ward and appoint doctors for 24-hour duty at the hospital.

Khan said that a probe will be conducted to find out if the newborns died due to extreme heat.