Landmaster Utvs Announces Exciting Partnership With Mxsports For The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Landmaster MX Sports Official Sponsor

Landmaster Logo - Black

Hunter setting up trail cams with his AMP Landmaster UTV

Farmer load straw in the back of a Landmaster UTV

Landmaster 4x4 AMP UTV driving through mud.

Explore Landmaster's industry-leading Lithium-Ion AMP model lineup and the flagship L7 models at each racing event.

- Andrew Flood, Zone Sales ManagerCOLUMBIA CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Landmaster UTVs Announces Exciting Partnership with MXSports for the 2024 Pro Motocross ChampionshipLandmaster UTVs is thrilled to announce its partnership with MXSports for the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship. This collaboration positions Landmaster as a key sponsor of the premier motocross series, offering fans a unique opportunity to experience the brand's cutting-edge utility vehicles firsthand.Throughout the 2024 season, the Landmaster team will be present at all 11 Pro Motocross rounds, featuring a prominent display in the Sponsor Village at each event. Attendees can explore Landmaster's industry-leading Lithium-Ion AMP model lineup and the flagship L7 models, showcasing the innovative design, reliability, and performance that Landmaster is known for."We are excited to partner with the premier Motocross championship as this will certainly be a season to remember after Jett Lawrence's historic 22-0 season in 2023," said Andrew Flood, Zone Sales Manager at Landmaster. "This partnership allows us to engage directly with motocross enthusiasts and demonstrate the superior capabilities of our UTVs in an environment that values rugged performance and reliability."Event Highlights:What: 2024 Pro Motocross ChampionshipWhen:.May 25: Fox Raceway National, Fox Raceway at Pala, Pala, CA.June 1: Hangtown Motocross Classic, Prairie City SVRA, Rancho Cordova, CA.June 8: Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, CO.June 15: High Point National, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, PA.June 29: Southwick National, The Wick 338, Southwick, MA.July 6: RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, MI.July 13: Spring Creek National, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, MN.July 20: Washougal National, Washougal MX Park, Washougal, WA.August 10: Unadilla National, Unadilla MX, New Berlin, NY.August 17: Budds Creek National, Budds Creek Motocross Park, Mechanicsville, MD.August 24: Ironman National, Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, INWhere: Sponsor Village at all 11 Pro Motocross roundsMotocross fans are encouraged to visit the Landmaster booth at any Pro Motocross event to see these exceptional UTVs in person and learn more about what makes Landmaster a leader in the industry.Find Your Local Dealer: To locate your nearest Landmaster dealer, visit Find a Dealer.Join the Landmaster Dealer Network: As Landmaster continues to grow, we are accepting new dealer applications in key markets. For more information on becoming a Landmaster dealer, visit Become a Dealer.About Landmaster:Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and electric UTVs. They distribute to over 200 independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering purpose-built UTVs for work, hunting and outdoor fun. For more information, please visit Landmaster.For more information on Landmaster UTVs and their products, please visit Landmaster.Media Contact: David PiercyMarketing Director, LandmasterPhone: 800-643-7332 ext. 332Email: ...For further details, visit Landmaster and the official Pro Motocross Partners page.Note to Editors: High-resolution images and interviews with Landmaster representatives are available upon request.

