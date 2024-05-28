Over 100 Global Speakers to Participate in the 3rd Global Project Management Forum in Riyadh next week

(MENAFN- EmailWire) RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Project Management Forum (GPMF) announces the participation of over 100 speakers from more than 40 countries around the world for the third edition, which is scheduled to be held from June 2 to 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will focus on discussing best practices, experiences, and the latest developments in project management across various sectors. Additionally, it will provide a platform for exchanging opinions, insights, and creative ideas on the successful implementation of major projects.



Under the theme "Achieving the Dream: Leadership, Empowerment, Sustainability," this year's agenda includes 5 panel discussions, 42 technical sessions, 12 keynote speeches, 4 workshops, and 10 masterclasses. These events will explore 10 main topics: emotional intelligence, collaboration in multi-generational and multicultural teams, resource and competency management, artificial intelligence in project management, data-driven decision-making, strategies and project management, economic initiatives and entrepreneurship, managing large-scale projects, sustainability and green project management, and value and impact realization.



Engineer Badr Burshaid, President of the Project Management Institute – KSA Chapter and the Global Project Management Forum, emphasized the importance of organizing such forums and their role in enhancing cooperation, collaboration, and the exchange of insights and experiences in project management. By attracting a select group of experts, speakers, project managers, and decision-makers in the project management sector, these forums contribute to driving and developing sustainable economic growth both regionally and globally, in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



Additionally, masterclasses and practical workshops will be held on the day before the forum, on June 1. These sessions will be led and presented by a group of specialized experts and will be accompanied by accredited professional development units for the benefit of holders of professional certifications.



The masterclasses will cover a variety of topics, each designed to enhance project management skills and organizational growth. For the first time, the forum will highlight green projects, with the participation of experts and enthusiasts in climate change and environmental protection. This focus aims to improve the quality of life on Earth, ensuring sustainable benefits for future generations and the advancement of communities worldwide.



The forum's organizing committee also announced the launch and distribution of a collection of local and international books, along with the release of a dedicated series aimed at preparing and equipping Arab children for the world of project management. These efforts are part of the forum's aim to enrich Arabic content in the project management profession and to continue its non-profit community initiatives.

