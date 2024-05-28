Two Injured As DTC Buses Crash In Southwest Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Two people sustained injuries after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit another stationary bus in southwest Delhi's Nauroji Nagar on Tuesday morning, police said.

Sharing the details, police said that information was received on Tuesday morning at Safdarjung Enclave police station regarding an accident at Nauroji Nagar bus stand on Outer Ring Road between two DTC buses.

Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that a DTC electric bus driven by Akash was picking up passengers from the Nauroji Nagar bus stand when another DTC bus driven by Chandveer hit it from the rear side.

“Two persons namely Mukesh Kumar and Shamshula, both residents of Durga Park, West Sagarpur, received minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena.

“Legal action is being taken in the matter,” the DCP added.