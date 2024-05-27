President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Incoming Italian Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accepted the credentials ofnewly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary ofItalian Republic Luca Di Gianfrancesco on May 25.

Azernews reports that the ambassador presentedhis credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with theambassador.

Expressing satisfaction with his appointment as ambassador toAzerbaijan, Ambassador Gianfrancesco conveyed the greetings ofPresident Sergio Mattarella of Italy to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings andasked the ambassador to relay his own greetings back to the ItalianPresident.

During the conversation, they emphasized the special characterof the relations between the two countries, which are developingwithin the framework of strategic partnership.

The ambassador noted the successful development of relations invarious areas, including science and education, and praised effortsto open Italian universities in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Italy's status as one ofAzerbaijan's main trading partners within the European Union.

They hailed the dynamic development of political, humanitarian,economic, and educational cooperation between the two countries mentioned that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy beganwith the energy sector and expanded to cover various areas,including culture, information and communication technologies,transportation, and others.

The conversation also emphasized the active involvement ofcompanies from Italy, a friendly and partnering country, inreconstruction and restoration works in Azerbaijan's liberatedterritories.

The meeting discussed the development of the Middle Corridor andexplored prospects for cooperation in this context.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed Azerbaijan-EU relations andItaly's support, as an EU member, to Azerbaijan in thisprocess.

