Swiss-EU Deal On Health Crises In The Works

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Federal Council is planning an agreement with the EU to work more closely with its neighbours in case of a health crisis. The government is also negotiating with the EU Commission about new food safety and air transport treaties.

This content was published on May 27, 2024 - 12:31 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Since mid-March, the Federal Council has been holding talks with the European Union Commission to regulate future relations between the two partners. In the future, Switzerland would adapt its legislation to EU law, both for any new agreements and for existing agreements, as stated in the so-called,“Common Understanding.”

More More Switzerland and EU want to negotiate, but optimism is limited

This content was published on Mar 18, 2024 Bern and Brussels want to negotiate their future relationship. Can this be a good thing?

Read more: Switzerland and EU want to negotiate, but optimism is limited

To combat cross-border health threats such as a pandemic, the government would like to participate in the EU's crisis management networks and mechanisms. It is also seeking to participate in the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the EU's health programme, as stated in the negotiating mandate.

Talks on a health agreement between Switzerland and the EU have been ongoing since 2008. However, due to the unresolved institutional issues, these have never been finalised. Cooperation has therefore so far been on a case-by-case basis and limited to crisis situations.

Exception for Swiss animal welfare

The two partners are also negotiating a new food-safety agreement. As part of this, the existing agricultural agreement is to be extended to cover the entire food supply chain. The Federal Council stated that the term“food supply chain” encompasses all aspects of food law from the field to the plate.

On the one hand, the Federal Council is thus pursuing the goal of preventing counterfeit food and unsafe, unhealthy products on the market. On the other hand, Swiss food producers will have improved access to the domestic market, writes the government.

The existing exceptions, such as the animal transit ban and the ban on genetically modified seeds, would be retained. Furthermore, new exemptions to safeguard Swiss standards, particularly in relation to animal welfare, are to be enshrined in the agreement, as both parties have indicated in their negotiating mandates. The negotiations do not affect agricultural policy.

More business for Swiss airlines

In the field of aviation, Switzerland has had an agreement with the EU since 2002 that gives Swiss airlines access to the European single market. According to the Federal Council, it also ensures a high level of safety and regulates Swiss participation in the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

The Federal Council is also pursuing terms which will expand business opportunities in the flight industry. For example, it would like to realise so-called“cabotage.” This would allow Swiss airlines to offer domestic connections in third countries and vice versa. This practice is already being implemented within the EU.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Switzerland and EU want to negotiate, but optimism is limited

Articles in this storyNews More Zurich court continues Gazprombank trial against bank employees

This content was published on May 27, 2024 The court will not allow the Gazprom Bank trial to be called off, rejecting defence lawyers' motions that the trial be dismissed.

Read more: Zurich court continues Gazprombank trial against bank employees More Catholic Church asks for more time to set up abuse help centres

This content was published on May 27, 2024 More than six months after a study of abuse in the Catholic Church, officials on Monday announced that,“there are still many unanswered questions.”

Read more: Catholic Church asks for more time to set up abuse help centres More Salvage of historic Swiss steamboat has failed

This content was published on May 27, 2024 The underwater platform which should have carefully lifted the sunken ship from the bottom of the lake, has sunk uncontrollably and crashed.

Read more: Salvage of historic Swiss steamboat has failed More Tariq Ramadan faces Swiss judges again in appeal trial

This content was published on May 27, 2024 The 61-year-old Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, who was acquitted of rape and sexual coercion, will be back before judges in Geneva on Monday.

Read more: Tariq Ramadan faces Swiss judges again in appeal trial More Police clear occupied university building in Basel

This content was published on May 27, 2024 Basel cantonal police evacuated the Department of Social Sciences early on Monday morning, and banned 20 people from the premises.

Read more: Police clear occupied university building in Basel More Switzerland denies Ukraine peace summit ultimatums

This content was published on May 26, 2024 The Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit will not necessarily demand the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Read more: Switzerland denies Ukraine peace summit ultimatums More Switzerland poised to get tough on Russian spies

This content was published on May 26, 2024 Swiss parliamentarians want Russian spies expelled as the country braces for a fresh wave of cyberattacks.

Read more: Switzerland poised to get tough on Russian spies More Swiss avalanche deaths slightly higher than average

This content was published on May 26, 2024 The number of avalanche accidents and deaths rose last winter in Switzerland.

Read more: Swiss avalanche deaths slightly higher than average More Susanne Wille first female head of Swiss public broadcaster

This content was published on May 25, 2024 Susanne Wille has held multiple positions at the SBC as a journalist and manager.

Read more: Susanne Wille first female head of Swiss public broadcaster More Switzerland braces for 10% rise in asylum seekers in 2024

This content was published on May 25, 2024 Switzerland currently lacks enough space to accommodate an anticipated 10% rise in asylum seekers this year.

Read more: Switzerland braces for 10% rise in asylum seekers in 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .