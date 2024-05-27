Regions Bank Celebrates Asian American And Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. At Regions Bank, we recognize and honor the rich history, culture and traditions of these diverse communities and their many contributions to the United States.

I AM. WE ARE. – Celebrating Regions Associates

Our collective history is part of who we are, and Regions is a stronger company today because of our associates.

Meet Austin

Austin, an analyst at Highland Associates, a subsidiary of Regions Bank, shares his I AM story.

Meet Sara

I AM

I AM a Consumer Banking Manager at Regions Bank.

I AM a daughter, a proud sister, and a friend.

I AM an immigrant. I was born in Azad Kashmir, which literally translates to Free Kashmir, a historically disputed region between India and Pakistan. Urdu is my native language, and I proficiently read Arabic.

I AM a perpetual learner. Upon arriving in Yonkers, NY, in 1998, I was blessed by opportunity, enrolling in an English as a Second Language (ESL) program. This quickly became my favorite class as it ignited my passion for reading – a habit I have maintained throughout my life.

I AM connected. I have a strong support system, encompassing my immediate family, teachers, mentors, and peers. Their invaluable contributions profoundly influenced my personal and academic journey, and I am deeply grateful.

I AM an optimist. I envision a future where the bonds of our common dreams, experiences, and aspirations shine brighter than the barriers of our differences.

During AAPI Heritage Month, I AM grateful for the richness and complexity of our culture and its traditions.

WE ARE REGIONS

Because of who I AM, WE ARE more dynamic, collaborative and resilient.

Did you Know?



The United States Congress established Asian/Pacific American Heritage Week in 1978. The observance was expanded to a full month in 1992. May was chosen to celebrate the first immigration of Japanese Americans on May 7, 1843, and to honor the Chinese Americans who contributed to the transcontinental railroad which was completed on May 10, 1869. The AAPI community numbers 22 million from more than 20 countries and over 50 ethnic groups. This diversity covers a wide region from East and Southeast Asia to the Indian subcontinent to islands in the central Pacific.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Regions Bank

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are important to Regions. Our commitment is reinforced through our ongoing efforts to reflect, anticipate and adapt to the changing demographics of the communities where we live and work.

DEI activities at Regions are focused on three areas of impact : workforce, workplace and marketplace.



Workforce: We view diversity as a competitive advantage that enhances business performance and generates innovative solutions by fostering a broader range of perspectives and ideas.

Workplace: We create and maintain a work environment that is inclusive, and where associates are encouraged to collaborate across differences. Marketplace: We leverage DEI and social responsibility focus to strengthen our relationships with communities, clients, customers and external stakeholders.