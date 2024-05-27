Athirappilly to Dudhsagar: 7 waterfalls you must visit THIS Monsoon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Monsoon transforms several Indian waterfalls into breathtaking spectacles, drawing tourists to witness their enhanced grandeur. Let's explore seven iconic waterfalls-Jog Falls, Dudhsagar Falls, Nohkalikai Falls, Athirappilly Falls, Chitrakote Falls, Hogenakkal Falls, and Nuranang Falls. During the monsoon, these waterfalls swell with increased volume and force, creating mesmerizing views amidst lush surroundings. Discover the best times to visit and what makes each of these natural wonders unique

Jog Falls is the second highest plunge waterfall in India, dropping 829 feet from the Sharavathi River. Monsoon rains enhance its volume and splendor

Dudhsagar Falls is a four-tiered waterfall located on the Mandovi River at the Goa-Karnataka border. It dramatically increases in force and beauty during monsoon

Plunging from a height of 1,115 feet, Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest plunge waterfall in India. Located near Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on Earth

Often dubbed Niagara of India, Athirappilly Falls drops 80 feet on the Chalakudy River. The monsoon season significantly boosts its volume, creating magnificent spectacle

Chitrakote Falls is a horseshoe-shaped waterfall on the Indravati River. During the monsoon, it widens and becomes more powerful

Situated on the Kaveri River, Hogenakkal Falls is renowned for its therapeutic properties, breathtaking beauty. The monsoon swells the river, enhancing the falls' volume

Also known as Bong Bong Falls, this 328-foot-high waterfall in the Tawang district becomes particularly striking during the monsoon