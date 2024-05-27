'GOAT': Thalapathy Vijay's Film Shooting In Puducherry Creates Panic; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor-turned-politician Vijay is presently filming 'GOAT' in Puducherry. Venkat Prabhu is directing the film, which is being shot in the Union Territory and features some dramatic action scenes.

This

has also sparked alarm among locals.

The production crew used public highways for scenarios requiring explosive stunts. One spectacular action involves a car being blown up with petrol canisters and colliding with an SUV. Other explosive sequences were shot in numerous places, including Beach Road and the Old Port, even at night.

Also Read:

Bengaluru: Actor Dhruva Sarja's gym trainer assaulted by bikers in Banashankari







Unaware of the film's stunts, the people, who

were halted

throughout the production, panicked due to the explosions. However, the film team informed the public that all required safety precautions had

been taken

and no genuine threat existed.

Also Read:

Is Fahad Faasil suffering from ADHD? Here's what the 'Aavesham' actor said

Thalapathy Vijay will purportedly portray both a hero and a villain in 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), which

was also shot

in Russia. Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj will play the heroes and villains, respectively. The film will visit cinemas on September 5, 2024.

