K2G Expands Global Influence: Partnerships With International Companies Secure Access To Over 200 Customers Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arina Man, CEO K2G AG

K2G AG (formerly kasko2go) AG has announced significant partnerships with IKOR and Fadata today

- Arina ManBAAR, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- K2G (formerly kasko2go AG), a leading provider of innovative AI-driven solutions for risk modeling and pricing in the insurance industry, has announced significant partnerships with IKOR and Fadata today. These partnerships go beyond traditional business relationships and include master partnerships as well as reseller agreements. The goal is to leverage the complementary strengths of both companies and actively drive change in the insurance industry.These partnerships bring significant benefits to both companies:* K2G: Expands its customer base and market reach by leveraging Fadata's global distribution network.* IKOR and Fadata: Integrate K2G's unique AI technology into their offerings, enabling their customers to conduct data-driven and personalized risk assessment and pricing.Unique Technology for Data-driven InsuranceK2G's patented technology utilizes alternative data sources such as telematics data, social media data, and satellite data to create a comprehensive and precise profile of each customer's risk. This innovative solution allows insurers to tailor prices more individually and fairly, reduce claim frequency, and increase customer satisfaction.K2G and Fadata stand out for their global presence and notable customers:* Fadata is already deployed in over 80 countries.* The company offers its solutions worldwide and counts prominent insurance groups such as Allianz, AXA, Generali, Liberty Mutual, and Swiss Re among its customers.IKOR GmbH Signs Contract to Market K2G ProductsThe partnership with IKOR, a company within the X1F Group with 1,000 employees and access to numerous insurers in Germany and other European countries, represents another significant milestone. IKOR will actively support the marketing of K2G products within its extensive network.Together, K2G, Fadata, and IKOR place a clear focus on customer orientation and on offering innovative solutions that will fundamentally change the insurance industry.Shaping the Future of the Insurance Industry"We are very excited to collaborate with Fadata, a global leader in insurance solutions," says Arina Man, CEO of K2G. "The combination of our unique AI technology with Fadata's global presence and expertise will enable us to transform the insurance industry sustainably and provide real value to customers."Neyko Bratoev, Head of the Fadata Ecosystem, adds: "The partnership with K2G is another important step in our mission to drive the digital transformation of the insurance industry. K2G's innovative technology and data-driven solutions complement our portfolio perfectly and enable us to offer even more comprehensive and powerful solutions to our customers."About K2GK2G is a leading provider of innovative AI-driven solutions for risk modeling and pricing in the insurance industry. The company develops intelligent solutions that enable insurers to conduct more precise risk assessments, tailor prices more individually, and increase customer satisfaction. K2G's technology is based on patented algorithms that utilize alternative data sources such as telematics data, social media data, and satellite data to create a comprehensive and precise profile of each customer's risk.About FadataFadata is a global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that help insurers of all sizes optimize their processes, utilize their data, and improve their efficiency and profitability. Fadata's solutions are deployed by insurers in over 80 countries worldwide and help them tackle the challenges of digitization, data analysis, and customer satisfaction.About IKORIKOR is a company within the X1F Group and offers IT consulting and services for companies in various industries, including insurance. With a strong network and access to numerous insurers in Germany and other European countries, IKOR is an important partner for the marketing of K2G products.Contact:K2G (formerly kasko2go AG)Website:FadataWebsite:IKOR GmbHWebsite:

Oleks Dot

K2G AG

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn