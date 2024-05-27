Qatar Amir, European Council Pres. Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 27 (KUNA) -- Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed along with European Council President Charles Michel a number of regional and international issues of common interest, namely the developments in Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories.

A statement issued by the Qatari Amiri Diwan mentioned that this exchange took place over phone on Monday.

The two also discussed bilateral ties between Qatar and the European Union and means of bolstering and developing these ties. (end)

sss













MENAFN27052024000071011013ID1108261278