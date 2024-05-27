               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China Tariffs Won't Make America Great Again


5/27/2024 7:11:05 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO - It's hard to miss the time-warp dynamic surrounding the US-China trade war as it intensifies in real-time.

Take US President Joe Biden's recent move to quadruple tariffs on China-made electric vehicles to 100% and ratchet up import taxes on China's advanced batteries, solar cells, construction cranes, medical equipment, aluminum and steel.

Here, Biden is reading from the Trumpian playbook dating back to the mid-1980s. And it's a bad pivot by a White House that started out pledging to raise America's competitive game and resist the protectionist policies that characterized Trump's 2017-2021 presidency.

The trouble for both presidential contenders at this November's election is that tariff-heavy responses to trade deficiencies attempt to revitalize an economic system that no longer exists.

“Ultimately, we think protectionism from the West could remain a near-term overhang for Chinese EV/parts makers aiming for rapid global expansion,” says Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao.“But we think it is unlikely to halt China's EV push in the long run.”

This stuck-in-1985 problem can be found elsewhere in Asia and beyond. Japan's last 13-plus years have been largely about bringing back the trickle-down economics of the Ronald Reagan era.

Beginning in late 2012, then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe placed a bet that monetary easing alone could fuel a surge in corporate profits that would kick off a virtuous cycle.

The plan was for booming stocks to encourage CEOs to fatten paychecks, catalyzing increased spending and faster economic growth.

Japan got the stock rally part of the plan right. Aggressive Bank of Japan easing, a plunging yen and some steps to improve corporate governance saw the Nikkei 225 Stock Average top its 1989 highs earlier this year.

Yet in the fiscal year that ended in March, wages fell for a second straight year - down 2.2% - after decades of flatlining incomes. All“Abenomics” proved is that“Reaganomics” is even less effective in raising living standards now than 40 years ago.

Why, then, would South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's government now be reading from Tokyo's playbook? Earlier this month, at Yoon's two-year mark in office, his government went all-in on Abe's return-to-the-80s strategy.

Without moves to loosen labor markets, level playing fields, boost innovation and empower women, a rallying Kospi index won't enrich the vast majority of Korea's 51 million people.

In a second term, Trump would be certain to try once again to make 1980s-era policies great again. His own plan to impose 60% tariffs on all Chinese goods and strip Beijing of“most-favored nation” status is as sepia-toned as they come.


China Tariffs Won

Donald Trump says if elected he'll jack up tariffs on China-made goods. Photo: X Screengrab

Trump might go much further, of course. Among the myriad policies that could dominate a Trump 2.0 White House is a move to weaken the US dollar.

MENAFN27052024000159011032ID1108261270


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search