Liquid Chlorine Price Trend, Historical Data, Chart Analysis, News 2024, Pricing Report And Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report by IMARC, titled "Liquid Chlorine Pricing Report 2024: Price Trend, Chart, Market Analysis, News, Demand, Historical and Forecast Data" delivers a comprehensive analysis of Liquid Chlorine prices on a global and regional scale, highlighting the pivotal factors contributing to price changes. This detailed examination includes spot price evaluations at key ports and an analysis of pricing structures, such as Ex Works, FOB, and CIF, across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Liquid Chlorine Prices December 2023:

.United States: 585 USD/MT

.China: 43 USD/MT (Liquid Chlorine Pipeline Contract)

.India: 134 USD/MT

Report Offering:

.Monthly Updates: Annual Subscription

.Quarterly Updates: Annual Subscription

.Biannually Updates: Annual Subscription

The study delves into the factors affecting Liquid Chlorine price variations, including alterations in the cost of raw materials, the balance of supply and demand, geopolitical influences, and sector-specific developments.

The report also incorporates the most recent updates from the market, equipping stakeholders with the latest information on market fluctuations, regulatory modifications, and technological progress. It serves as an exhaustive resource for stakeholders, enhancing strategic planning and forecast capabilities.

Request For a Sample Copy of the Report:

Liquid Chlorine Price Trend- Q4 2023:

The liquid chlorine market is primarily driven by its extensive use in water treatment and the chemicals industry. As an essential component in the disinfection of drinking water, swimming pools, and wastewater, liquid chlorine plays a critical role in maintaining public health standards by eliminating pathogens and ensuring safe water supplies. This demand is bolstered by growing global awareness and stricter regulations regarding water quality, which compel water treatment facilities to maintain high levels of disinfection. Additionally, the chemical industry utilizes liquid chlorine in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is widely used in construction, healthcare, and automotive sectors. The growth in these industries, especially in emerging economies, significantly contributes to the demand for liquid chlorine. Moreover, the versatile nature of liquid chlorine, serving as an intermediate in manufacturing a variety of chemical products including solvents, dyes, and pesticides, further amplifies its market growth.

Liquid Chlorine Market Analysis:

The global chlorine market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2023. By 2032, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.4 Billion, at a projected CAGR of 4.60% during 2023-2032. In the final quarter of 2023, the price of liquid chlorine experienced a significant surge, primarily due to constrained supply sources and heightened demand from downstream industries such as pool maintenance and bottled water companies. This escalation in prices was influenced by several factors, including rising energy costs, increased production expenses, inflationary pressures amid a labor shortage, and positive market expectations during the festive holiday season. Whereas, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the liquid chlorine market in the APAC region displayed varied performance due to several influencing factors. The market benefitted from stable supplies, underpinned by consistent production levels. However, demand was subdued both domestically and on the international front, exerting downward pressure on prices. A notable influence within the region was the Chinese market, where ongoing economic challenges impacted overall market sentiment negatively. Despite various government initiatives aimed at revitalizing economic optimism, these measures have fallen short of sustaining a long-term recovery. Consequently, liquid chlorine prices saw fluctuations driven by varying levels of availability and international demand.

The liquid chlorine market in Europe exhibited a declining trend in the fourth quarter of 2023. Data indicates a 1.1% drop in overall chemical production across Europe in November, which also impacted liquid chlorine production. According to the European chlor-alkali industry association, Euro Chlor, chlorine production has been consistently low since mid-2023. Despite this downturn, the market showed some improvement compared to the same period in the previous year. Reports also highlighted that several chlorine production facilities in Europe were shut down in the third quarter due to low marginal costs, contributing to market imbalance conditions.

Browse Full Report:

Key Points Covered in the Liquid Chlorine Pricing Report:

The report delivers the following key findings, alongside a comprehensive breakdown of prices by region:

.Liquid Chlorine Prices

.Liquid Chlorine Price Trend

.Liquid Chlorine Demand & Supply

.Liquid Chlorine Market Analysis

.Demand Supply Analysis by Type

.Demand Supply Analysis by Application

.Demand Supply Analysis of Raw Materials

.Liquid Chlorine Price Analysis

.Liquid Chlorine Industry Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

.Liquid Chlorine News and Recent developments

.Global Event Analysis

.List of Key Players

Regional Price Analysis:

.Asia Pacific: China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Hongkong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

.Europe: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Finland, Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece

.North America: United States and Canada

.Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, and Peru

.Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Morocco

Browse More Pricing Reports By IMARC Group:

.Ammonia Price Trend

.Styrene Price Trend

Note: The current country list is selective, detailed insights into additional countries can be obtained for clients upon request.

About Us:

IMARC is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Anand Ranjhan

Imarc Group

+1 6317911145

email us here