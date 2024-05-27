Pune Porsche Crash Case: Two Doctors Arrested For 'Switching Blood Samples'; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, two doctors, including the head of the forensics department at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, have been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence related to a deadly crash involving a Porsche, a senior police official said.

The arrests followed the discovery that the blood samples of the teenage driver accused in the crash had been swapped with those of another person who had not consumed alcohol.

It is reportedly said that the minor was brought to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination at 11 am on May 19, the day of the accident. The first Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report indicated no alcohol in the blood sample, arousing suspicions. However, a subsequent blood test detected alcohol in the minor's system, and DNA tests confirmed that the samples belonged to two different individuals.

This led investigators to suspect that the doctors at the government hospital had tampered with the evidence to shield the accused juvenile.

The Pune crime branch is currently interrogating the two doctors about their alleged involvement in tampering with the crucial evidence.

The Pune Porsche crash case has been fraught with controversy from the outset, with accusations of preferential treatment and underworld connections linked to the accused's family.

The minor, who allegedly drove the Porsche under the influence of alcohol, was initially granted bail but was later remanded to an observation home until June 5 following public outcry.

Additionally, the minor's father, real estate developer Vishal Agrawal, and grandfather have been arrested in connection with the case. They face allegations of attempting to bribe and coerce the family's driver into taking the blame for the accident.