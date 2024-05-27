Train-bus collision in cetral Peru results in 4 deaths

(MENAFN) According to the Highway Police, a tragic incident unfolded in central Peru in the early hours of Sunday when a freight train collided with a passenger bus, resulting in the deaths of at least four individuals and injuries to 36 others.



The collision occurred around 4:30 AM local time (0930 GMT) at kilometer 156 of the central highway in La Oroya, a town located in the Junin department of central Peru. Justo Venero, the head of La Oroya's Highway Police, conveyed that the accident transpired as the bus driver attempted to overtake the train, as reported by a state-run news agency.



"The deceased have been taken to the central morgue. What I have been able to observe is that they are between 25 and 35 years old. Some of them are still inside (the bus) ... we cannot get them out," Venero stated.



The bus involved in the collision was traveling from Lima to the city of Huancayo and was operated by a company known as Apocalipsis. The train involved in the incident belonged to Ferrocarril Central Andino.



As per the train conductor's account, the collision occurred when the train struck the rear of the bus. However, the conductor attributed the fault to the bus driver, asserting that "the signals were visible and the train was running with its lights on."



Venero stated that the freight train has a minimum braking distance of 100 meters.

MENAFN27052024000045015839ID1108260256