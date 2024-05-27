HMC's Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital Hosts Workshop For Arab Board Urology Trainees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Urology Department at Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital (HMGH), a member of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), organized a workshop on urolithiasis for Arab Board Urology Surgery trainees. The workshop was held from May 23 to May 25 at HMGH and was attended by several HMC leaders, specialized urologists, as well as local and international trainees.

Dr. Abdulla Al Ansari, HMC's Chief Medical Officer, said that hosting this workshop reflects the Corporation's commitment to enhancing the expertise of its medical and nursing staff across all specialties with the latest techniques and treatment practices, thereby improving the quality of healthcare provided to all patients.

“HMC places great importance on organizing workshops in various medical specialties, where attendees can share their experiences and expertise. This workshop offers an opportunity for professional networking and knowledge sharing and provides our medical professionals with valuable insights into the latest developments and best practices in urolithiasis treatment,” added Dr. Al Ansari.

Dr. Ahmed Al Mohammed, Medical Director of Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital, commended the workshop, describing it as a continuation of the Urology Department's journey of medical achievements in recent years. These achievements include the high number of surgeries performed by the department and obtaining accreditation from the North Carolina Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as an outstanding surgical department in the treatment of urinary stones.

Dr. Aisha Al Ghafri, Acting Executive Director of Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital, said“This workshop represents an important gathering that brings together urologists and trainees in this field to discuss the latest medical techniques in urolithiasis surgery. This will help ensure that we offer more advanced treatment options for our patients and will also facilitate the transfer of new expertise to the participating trainees.”

The workshop agenda included several scientific sessions over three days featuring presentations and discussions focusing on the latest techniques in urolithiasis surgery.

Dr. Morshed Ali Salah, Head of Urology and Surgery Departments at HMGH, said“The workshop targeted Arab Board trainees from Qatar and abroad. The first day included simulations of endoscopic stone fragmentation operations using laser on human body models. The second day featured scientific lectures on the formation of urinary stones, their treatment, and prevention methods. The final day included several stone fragmentation and extraction operations using endoscopy, surgical robots, and lasers.”

“This workshop will contribute to enhancing the medical services provided by HMC to patients suffering from urinary stones and will benefit Arab Board trainees from Qatar, as well as participants from Sudan, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, and Pakistan,” added Dr. Salah.

The Urology Department at HMGH successfully performed 1755 surgeries in 2023 and received accreditation in September of the same year from the North Carolina Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) as an outstanding surgical department in the treatment of urinary stones.