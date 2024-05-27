Throat-Slit Body Of Man Recovered In North Kashmir's Kupwara

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A throat-slit body of a person was on Monday morning recovered from Awoora area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.
News agency GNS reported that one person Abdul Hamid Khan, son of Gulla Khan, of Mir Muqam Awoora was found in a poll of blood with a slit throat inside his home.ADVERTISEMENT
Confirming it, a police official said that they have taken cognisance of the incident for due investigations.
More details awaited.
