Annamalai To Chair Key TN BJP Meet Today, LS Election Performance On Agenda

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai will chair a key meeting of the party at a private hall in Aminjikarai here on Monday.

All the 66 district presidents, zonal presidents, state office-bearers, in-charge of the state, Sudhakar Reddy, and all the party Lok Sabha candidates will participate in the meeting.

The meeting, according to sources in the BJP, will discuss the performance of the NDA candidates in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP will also discuss the charges being levelled against several party leaders for embezzling funds allocated by the central leadership for election expenses.

Several allegations had cropped up against many BJP state and zone-level leaders for siphoning off the funds allocated by the national leadership for election expenses. The seizure of Rs 3.99 crore from three persons from a train in Tambaram railway station and the allegations that the funds were meant to be distributed by the Tirunelveli party candidate, Nainar Nagendran will also be discussed during the meeting.

A senior leader of the BJP while speaking to IANS said,“The meeting will discuss issues that have cropped up in the public domain in the last few days and will also discuss the election management.”