Swiss Avalanche Deaths Slightly Higher Than Average

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Slightly more people died in avalanches in the Swiss Alps last winter than on average, according to avalanche researchers.

This content was published on May 26, 2024 - 10:30 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here .

Avalanches resulted in 23 fatalities during the 2023/2024 winter, the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Over the last 20 years, there has been an average of 21 avalanche fatalities per year in Switzerland, according to SLF.

The total number of people caught up in avalanches last winter is also higher than on average – 261 cases were recorded in the last few months compared to an average of 220.

“We have to bear in mind that we are receiving more and more reports of accidents with a less serious outcome,” said avalanche warning officer Benjamin Zweifel. The number of unreported accidents is therefore becoming smaller and smaller.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Switzerland denies Ukraine peace summit ultimatums

This content was published on May 26, 2024 The Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit will not necessarily demand the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Read more: Switzerland denies Ukraine peace summit ultimatums More Switzerland poised to get tough on Russian spies

This content was published on May 26, 2024 Swiss parliamentarians want Russian spies expelled as the country braces for a fresh wave of cyberattacks.

Read more: Switzerland poised to get tough on Russian spies More Susanne Wille first female head of Swiss public broadcaster

This content was published on May 25, 2024 Susanne Wille has held multiple positions at the SBC as a journalist and manager.

Read more: Susanne Wille first female head of Swiss public broadcaster More Switzerland braces for 10% rise in asylum seekers in 2024

This content was published on May 25, 2024 Switzerland currently lacks enough space to accommodate an anticipated 10% rise in asylum seekers this year.

Read more: Switzerland braces for 10% rise in asylum seekers in 2024 More Swiss glassworks staff on strike over lay-offs

This content was published on May 25, 2024 Vetropack workers are demanding better conditions as production site faces closure.

Read more: Swiss glassworks staff on strike over lay-offs More Autumn resumption for Gotthard rail service is confirmed

This content was published on May 25, 2024 Swiss Federal Railways confirms September deadline for full rail service in Gotthard Base Tunnel.

Read more: Autumn resumption for Gotthard rail service is confirmed More Swiss pop star Bastian Baker named UNICEF ambassador

This content was published on May 25, 2024 Decorated Swiss singer-songwriter Bastian Baker is a newly appointed UNICEF ambassador.

Read more: Swiss pop star Bastian Baker named UNICEF ambassador More Swiss car importer ordered to pay CHF4.2 million CO2 penalty

This content was published on May 24, 2024 In finding that a car importer engaged in dishonest practices must pay a multimillion-dollar fine, the court also clarified the penalties in general.

Read more: Swiss car importer ordered to pay CHF4.2 million CO2 penalty More Switzerland returns illegally exported cultural artefacts to Iraq

This content was published on May 24, 2024 The artefacts are two reliefs and a statue which are between 1,700 and 2,800 years old.

Read more: Switzerland returns illegally exported cultural artefacts to Iraq More Swiss employment trends positive in 2024

This content was published on May 24, 2024 In the areas of service, industry and construction, more employment was seen in the year's first quarter.

Read more: Swiss employment trends positive in 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .