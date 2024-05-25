US Embassy In Cairo Brings World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters To Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Embassy of the United States in Cairo has announced that the renowned Harlem Globetrotters will be in Egypt from 27 May to 3 June. The US Embassy collaborates with this iconic American sports institution to promote cultural exchange and strengthen connections between the Egyptian and American people.

“The Harlem Globetrotters epitomize diversity, resilience, and a genuine love for the game,” stated US Ambassador to Egypt, Herro Mustafa Garg.“We take immense pride in supporting this program as a testament to the enduring cultural partnership between our nations and as further evidence of Egypt's prominent role in global tourism, sports, and the creative industry across the Middle East.”

The Harlem Globetrotters, known for their diverse team composition, are committed to uniting individuals from various backgrounds and physical abilities through cultural exchange and community pride. During their time in Egypt, they will conduct community basketball clinics for women athletes and youth groups. Additionally, they will host an event featuring wheelchair basketball players from the Al Hassan Foundation for Differently Abled Inclusion. Before each match, the Globetrotters will invite young Egyptian basketball players and special needs athletes to participate in their signature“Magic Pass” program, providing a unique opportunity for one-on-one interaction with the players.

Tickets for the Harlem Globetrotters' games are free for the general public. The team will play two games in Cairo on 31 May at the Hassan Mostafa Arena in 6th of October city. They will also showcase their skills in Alexandria on 1 June at the Alexandria Sporting Club. To secure free tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime event, interested individuals can register through the Egypt Athletes Forum, organized by iChamp.

Lucky audience members will have a chance to win exciting prizes, including basketballs autographed by the Harlem Globetrotters.

“This event is a unique opportunity to highlight Egypt's immense tourism potential to a global audience,” emphasized the Embassy.“We extend our gratitude to our partners, including Talaat Moustafa Group, Egypt Athletes Forum, Alexandria Sporting Club, and ON Time Sports, for their invaluable support in bringing the Harlem Globetrotters to Egypt.”

In addition, the US Embassy will distribute free giveaway bags containing information about US government-sponsored exchange programs, including initiatives related to sports and education for secondary and university students. Attendees in Alexandria can visit an information booth to engage with American diplomats and staff regarding these opportunities.







