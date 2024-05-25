Shura Council Takes Part In Meeting Of Executive Committee Of AIPU

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: The Shura Council on Saturday participated in the 34th session of Executive Committee of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU), held in Algiers, Algeria.

The Member of the Shura Council, Member of the Executive Committee of AIPU HE Dr. Sultan bin Hassan Al Dosari, represented the Shura Council at the meeting.

The meeting discussed the report of the AIPU's Secretary-General and the AIPU's advancement mechanisms, in addition to forming the ad hoc committees and reviewing the agenda items of the 36th meeting of AIPU.

For his part, the President of AIPU HE Ibrahim Boughali affirmed that the meeting comes on the heels of the extremely perilous developments at the regional and global levels which cast their shadow and profound impacts on the Arab region, primarily the situation in Palestine, along with the racial execution and brutal crimes being committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians.

His Excellency pointed out that the situation in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories will be central to the agenda of the upcoming 36th meeting of AIPU.