Bengaluru's Nithin & Delhi's Gaurav Bag 'Dance Deewane' Trophy, Take Home Rs 20 Lakh

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Bengaluru boy Nithin NJ and Delhi's Gaurav Sharma were crowned winners of the reality show, 'Dance Deewane', and were awarded a cheque of Rs 20 lakh.

At what was hailed as the 'Parivaar Ki Grand Finale Party', the winners performed on the tracks 'Hai Rama' and 'Roop Suhana Lagta Hai' from the 1994 vigilante action film 'The Gentleman'.

The top six finale contestants were -- Taranjot and Kashvi, Chainveer and Chirashree, Yuvraj and Yuvansh, Harsha and Devansh, Varsha and Shrirang, and Nitin and Gaurav.

The finale kicked off with the dance queen and judge Madhuri Dixit Nene setting the stage ablaze by grooving to 'Khoya Hain'.

Emotions soared when another judge, Suniel Shetty, sang the immortal song 'Sandese Aate Hain' from the J.P. Datta war movie, 'Border'. His rendition moved everyone to tears, adding a heartfelt touch to the spectacle.

Adding to the excitement, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan rode on the finale hype wave to promote his upcoming sport drama 'Chandu Champion'.

Kartik took over the grand finale floor with the contestants dancing to tracks picturised on him, namely, 'Dil Chori Saada Ho Gaya', 'Coca Cola Tu', 'Bhool Bhulaiyya' and 'Bom Diggy Diggy'.

Talking about clinching the coveted trophy, Nithin, 19, said: "Winning this dance battle, which had the most skilled dancers across four generations, is like a dream coming true. I thank our competitors for cheering us on and celebrating this victory as if it was their own. This captures the true essence of our family."

When Nithin and Gaurav were paired up on 'Dance Deewane', little did they know their on-stage chemistry would get them tagged as the dancing heroes of the North and the South.

Reacting to their win, Gaurav, 22, said, "I bow to my parents and gurus, who trained me and recognised my potential. My heartfelt gratitude to Madhuri ma'am and Suniel sir for elevating my dance skills with their guidance. It was an honour to have danced for the extended family, which watched me from their living rooms every week."

From day one, their shared passion for killer moves helped Nithin and Gaurav vibe like a house on fire and they became the most loved second-generation dancers, pulling off energetic hip-hop hoofers and even nailing those edge-of-the-seat dance stunts.

Commenting on the show, Madhuri said: "So many of their performances were masterpieces and I am sure their artistry will continue to stun the world. Their journey celebrated the art form that is so close to my heart. It has been a pleasure watching them grow as performers. As they lift the trophy of this season, I am confident that they will inspire generations with their moves."

Suniel added: "What a truly grand finale it has been. Congratulations to Nithin and Gaurav for showing us their 'deewangi' for dance and owning the stage with incredible performances right until their victory. I am proud of their journey and I thank them for sharing their gift with the world through this show."

Bringing full-on entertainment, the trio Krushna, Kashmera and Sudesh from the upcoming show, 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', got the 'Dance Deewane' family in splits with their antics.