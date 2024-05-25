Is Karnataka Education Department Shielding Unauthorized Institutions?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The education landscape in Karnataka's Ramanagara district is marred by confusion and frustration as numerous unauthorised educational institutions continue to thrive unchecked, leaving parents and students in a state of bewilderment.

Despite the proliferation of unapproved schools masquerading as providers of high-quality education, the Department of School Education and Literacy still needs to disclose their identities, exacerbating the predicament for concerned stakeholders.

As the new academic year looms closer, the mushrooming of these educational entities, luring unsuspecting parents with promises of state-of-the-art education while clandestinely pocketing hefty sums in donations, has ignited outrage among the community.

Families, toiling day and night to secure a brighter future for their children through enrollment in reputed institutions, find their aspirations dashed by these rogue establishments charging exorbitant fees.

The absence of transparency from the education authorities, who are entrusted with safeguarding the educational interests of the populace, has further compounded the issue. Despite the commencement of school registration procedures, the silence from the education department regarding unauthorized schools is deafening.

Calls for action to expose these unauthorized institutions have fallen on deaf ears, with demands for the publication of their names in prominent local newspapers remaining unaddressed by indifferent officials.

So, what exactly constitutes an unofficial school? These are educational institutions operating without the necessary approvals from the Education Department, ranging from primary schools to those claiming affiliation with prestigious boards without proper authorization.

Moreover, the credibility of the Education Department has been called into question with the revelation of discrepancies in the list of officially recognized schools. An instance has come to light where a school, duly permitted to conduct both primary and high school classes, finds itself omitted from the official roster, raising suspicions among parents.

In response, the Education Department has defended its actions, asserting that the list of authorized schools has been made available on its website as per directives, effectively rendering all other unlisted schools unofficial. However, this bureaucratic approach has drawn fire from the public, who view it as a failure on the part of the department to discharge its duties diligently.

The predicament faced by parents and guardians in discerning legitimate educational institutions from unauthorized ones has cast a shadow over the integrity of the education system in the district. The palpable frustration among the populace underscores the urgent need for decisive action from the authorities to rectify this untenable situation.