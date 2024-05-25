Carer Absorbent Apparel Launches New Incontinence Underwear Style Options For Men

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carer, a trusted incontinence brand , announced it has adds 3 new men's incontinence underwear with advanced leak protection (NBSS tech) to their lineup

- Hugh T.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , May 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carer, the preferred global resource for washable incontinence underwear , today announced it has added three new men's products to its lineup: M71 Bladder Leak Incontinence Underwear, M74 Reusable Incontinence Boxer Briefs, and M75 Leakproof Nighttime, Washable Incontinence Underpants. All three feature Nano-Boundary Superamphiphobic (NBSS) technology. Carer is renowned as the premier designer and manufacturer of high-performance, leakproof and reusable male pee proof underwear.The company also announced that it is giving customers access to exclusive discounts, including $11 off a customer's first purchase. New customers can try the underwear (1 pair) risk free for 30 days. Also, in honor of Father's Day, customers can get up to 50% off from June 1 to June 30.Urinary incontinence is a problem affecting many men. Indeed, it is not simply an issue for elderly men, though that population does often find itself in need of a comfortable, long-term solution. Men of any age who suffer from prostate enlargement, prostate cancer, and other medical conditions that affect the urinary tract may find themselves in need of a practical, environmentally sustainable approach to dealing with urinary incontinence. This is the problem that Carer solves.One of its latest light incontinence products for men include the new arrive of M74 Reusable Incontinence Boxer Briefs with a pouch, which are ideal for daily wear. They are made with a special fabric, which keeps the body cool and fresh, ensuring personal comfort throughout the day. The boxer briefs can absorb up to 80 ml, almost 3 ounces, of liquid.For moderate to severe incontinence, Carer offers M75 Leakproof Nighttime, Washable Incontinence Underpants, with padding extending from the front to the back to prevent leaks. The underpants have a functional fly front, which can absorb a significant amount of liquid, up to 150 ml, about 5 ounces.Customers looking for light incontinence protection will be interested in the new arrival of M71 Bladder Leak Incontinence Underwear for men. The pouch design bladder leak underwear offers superior front protection, without sacrificing comfort or style. The comfortable boxer briefs can hold up to 80 ml, 3 ounces of liquid and feature NBSS technology to prevent side leakage.“Our fabric employs the advanced Nano-Boundary Superamphiphobic (NBSS) technology, forming a stable air-interface protective layer on its surface,” said the spokesperson for Carer Leakproof Underwear .“This innovation provides a resilient barrier against liquid intrusion notably preventing side leakage. We really want to provide our customers with more diverse choices.”For those seeking a solution for severe incontinence, the cost effective M67 Men's Incontinence Trunks boasts the highest absorption capacity among Carer's current products. It has slightly thicker super absorbent dense padding. The M67 is a best-seller on Carer's website. From front to back, the trunks can easily absorb 300 ml (10 ounces). This product is suitable for moderate to heavy bladder leakage.About CARERCARER designs and manufactures high-performance, leakproof, and reusable absorbent apparel. In addition to its range of leak-proof products, the company is devoted to the comfort and specific needs of new mothers, by offering a range of postpartum mesh underwear.Carer provides free shipping for all orders over $59. Unworn, unopened underwear can be returned for free.For more information visit

