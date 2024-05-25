Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oil prices have declined this week, Azernews reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis,produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field, fell by $0.59(0.7 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $83.56 perbarrel. The maximum price during the period reached $84.95 perbarrel, while the minimum price reached $82.46 per barrel.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkishport of Ceyhan averaged $81.6 per barrel this week, down $0.93, or1.12 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $83.25 perbarrel and the minimum was $80.43 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price decreased by $0.41 (0.62 percent) fromlast week to $65.61 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached$66.75 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $64.77 perbarrel.
Dated Brent benchmark crude oil price decreased by $0.82 (1.01percent) to $80.86 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brentreached $82.33 per barrel, and the minimum - $79.72 per barrel.
