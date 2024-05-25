IDC Launches Largest Drilling Rig In Iraq

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has launched its largest drilling rig, IDC 57, at the Majnoon oil field .

General Manager Khaled Hamza Abbas said the with 3,000-horsepower rig is modern, advanced and capable of drilling wells up to 8,500 meters deep.

The technical and engineering teams have started drilling the Yamama appraisal well at the Majnoon field for Basra Oil Company (BOC) . This well will provide crucial geological data to develop the field, including reservoir properties, fluid quantities, and pressure data.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)