Enjoy Poolside Weekend Brunch At Holiday Inn Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Celebrate the weekend with Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre's brunch bliss Saturday offer.

Indulge in tantalising treats by the poolside and plunge into excitement with the hotel's amazing rooftop pool activities.

The offer began from May 25, 2024 and will be available on Saturdays every week.

Under the package, guest can enjoy delicious buffet brunch, two signature mocktails, movie screening, steam/sauna, DJ by the pool, dedicated kids play zone, swimming lesson, use of water gun and many more exciting pool activities.

Kids below 12 years of age can eat for free.

The package is priced at BDT 5000 net per person. Buy One Get One free offer is available on selected bank cards.

Also, under the offer, lucky guests can win couple air tickets on domestic routes every month through a raffle draw, courtesy of NOVOAIR.



