Poll Violence: Five Held For Killing Of Trinamool Worker In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 25 (IANS) The West Bengal Police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder of Sheikh Moibul, a local Trinamool Congress leader who was allegedly killed on Saturday morning at Mahishadal under the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency in East Midnapore district.

Moibul reportedly died in a clash between BJP and Trinamool workers just before the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections commenced in the state's eight constituencies on Saturday morning.

The five arrested persons, including a woman, have been identified as Mithun Manna, Dulai Manna, Bimal Manna, Subrata Maiti, and Tapasi Das Manna.

Trinamool MLA from Mahishadal, Tilak Kumar Chakraborty, claimed that the five persons arrested in the case are actively associated with the BJP.

“I have advised our party workers to maintain calm and not fall into the trap of BJP who are trying to create tension in the area. Our first aim is to ensure that the polling process ends peacefully,” Chakraborty said.

However, local BJP leader Tapan Bandopadhyay said that those arrested have no connection with the BJP.

Claiming that the murder was the result of infighting in Trinamool Congress, he said the police are using the issue to terrorise the voters.

“They are implicating innocent people and trying to blame the BJP,” he said.